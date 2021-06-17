Thursday night’s swim could have been the last of Lochte’s storied and star-crossed career, had he finished outside the top eight after the semis. Instead, with a time of 1:58.65 that was third-fastest in his heat, he earned a spot in Friday night’s final of the 200 IM, as the sixth seed. It’s an event in which he is the current world record-holder (1:54.00 in 2011) but one in which he hasn’t been below 1:57 — which might be required to make it to Tokyo — since 2016.