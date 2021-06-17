The Athletics Integrity Unit wrote to USATF and told the governing body Houlihan would be “strictly prohibited” from running, an AIU spokesperson told The Post in an email.
The letter came after USATF cryptically indicated Houlihan may be permitted to compete. By Thursday evening, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee stated publicly that Houlihan would not compete.
“The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, together with USATF, can confirm that we will adhere to the [World Anti-Doping Association] Code and any [Court of Arbitration for Sports] decisions that govern athlete participation in sanctioned events,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.
On Thursday morning, Houlihan’s name remained on the start list for Friday’s 5,000 meters preliminary race that USATF released Thursday morning. USATF seemed to suggest it would let her race.
“Given there is an active appeal process, USATF will allow any athletes to continue competing until the process is completed,” USATF Managing Director of Communications Susan Hazzard said in a statement.
Houlihan appeared to have exhausted her appeals within track and field’s anti-doping system. She asked for an expedited outcome from the Athletics Integrity Unit as the trials neared. The hearing moved to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which handed down its ruling Thursday. The AIU, the independent drug-testing arm of World Athletics, lists her case as final.
Barring an injunction from the Swiss federal court where athletes can appeal CAS decisions, which is seen as unlikely in the necessary time frame, Houlihan will remain banned from the Tokyo Olympics.
It’s possible USATF wanted to protect Houlihan’s spot in the event if she ran a time that made the team and then the Swiss court overturned her ban. The AIU informed USATF that would not be possible.
“The AIU clarified that as a Member Federation of World Athletics, USATF must, in the running of its events, respect and implement decisions of hearing bodies such as the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which are made under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules,” an AIU spokesman said in an email to The Post.
“In this case, a final and binding CAS decision confirmed that Ms. Houlihan committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations and was subject to a period of Ineligibility of four years. … Ms. Houlihan’s status during the period of ineligibility means that participation in any competition or activity authorized or organized by a World Athletics Member Federation, such as USATF (i.e., the US Olympic Team Trials) is strictly prohibited.”
Houlihan’s representatives did not return messages.
USATF’s initial statement created confusion even among its own athletes. Tianna Bartoletta, a three-time gold medalist vying for her third Olympic team, expressed opposition to the possibility of Houlihan running.
“I just finished my pre-meet workout and I’m going to start focusing on myself ahead of tomorrow’s race, but before I do listen,” Bartoletta wrote on Twitter. “No, I believe one should not be allowed to line up and race if they have tested positive, been handed a ban, & lost the appeal.”
On Monday, Houlihan announced she had been handed a four-year ban for testing for the anabolic steroid nandrolone. She vigorously proclaimed her innocence, laying out the case that trace amounts of nandrolone had come from a pork burrito from she had eaten from a food truck. Her coach, Jerry Schumacher, called her ban “a great tragedy in the history of American distance running.”
Houlihan, 28, is the American record holder in both the 1,500 and 5,000. She made the 5,000 meters final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.