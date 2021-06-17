Cunningham has been headed toward the world’s elite since her high school days, but in recent years she had been pushing up against her ceiling. She jumped 1.96 meters (6 feet 5) in 2015, then nudged her personal best to 1.97 and 1.99 in the next two years. In 2018, she didn’t surpass 1.96 meters. She reached 2 meters in competition for the first time in 2019. Cunningham was still one of the best in the world, but her slowed progress left her feeling stifled.