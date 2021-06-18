“So my thought pattern is kind of like, if I’ve already got it there’s not as much health risk for me,” he said. Speaking about his family’s stance toward the virus, he added, “We’re kind of, I wouldn’t say conspiracy theory type family, but we’re definitely on the side where we look for what other methods are there. The same with the way we train. Just because everyone’s heading in one direction, why do we have to follow that direction?”