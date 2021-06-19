Now 24, Ledecky is a professional, her name and face recognized around the world, and she will head to Tokyo this summer with unique expectations and pressures to perform — some internal, some probably unfair and all ensuring untold levels of scrutiny and intrigue will surround her ambitious Olympic plans.
She came to these U.S. Olympic swimming trials and did what she needed, qualifying in her wide range of freestyle events and giving herself up to six medal chances next month in Tokyo. On Saturday night, in her final event of these trials, she breezed in the 800-meter freestyle, finishing in 8:14.62, nearly six seconds faster than anyone else. Her times here weren’t her best, but if her swim cap didn’t have “Ledecky” printed on it, no one would bat an eye.
She was fast enough to make clear that she will be a heavy favorite in the 800- and 1,500-meter races in Tokyo and certainly a strong medal contender in the 200 and 400. She will be part of a lightning-fast 4x200 relay squad and could always get tapped for the 4x100 team if coaches want a veteran presence.
But getting to that Tokyo medals podium will require navigating questions that other athletes don’t face: Can she ever match her best times? Can she still set world records? Will she be as dominant as she was five years ago in Rio?
“There are always expectations out there,” Ledecky said. “I think the most important expectations are the ones that I have for myself. I think I do a pretty good job of sticking to those and not seeing what kinds of medal counts or times that people are throwing out about what I could accomplish if everything goes perfectly.”
Navigating external forces can be tricky, sometimes stirring a mental storm that compromises physical performance. Janet Evans had three world records by the time she was 16 and won three gold medals at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. She spent years trying — and failing — to reproduce those epic performances.
“My greatest Olympics was my first Olympics,” Evans said. “Looking back on it, I didn’t have the maturity to do it well. What I needed to do was realize that if I didn’t break a world record every time I jumped in the pool, it was okay. I was still competing at an exceptional level.”
Evans and Ledecky are friendly. They spent some time together and chatted midway through these trials. Evans said she was struck by Ledecky’s maturity, how unaffected she seems to be by what others might expect her to do in the pool.
“For Katie, it’s learning and understanding the difference in the expectations,” Evans said, “compartmentalizing everyone else’s expectations and your own. You have to stop listening and focus on what you do best. It’s very noisy at that level. The greatest champions can drown it out, and I think Katie handles it so well.”
Lofty expectations are a byproduct of Ledecky’s successes — the blazing-fast times and the comical leads she builds in the distance races. The only point of comparison is often her own past feats. In the five years since the Rio Games, she has been unable to replicate those world record marks.
Her times this week in Omaha were slower than at the trials that led into the Rio Games. In the 200, she swam 1:54.88 then and 1:55.11 now. In the 400, she was 3:58.98 five years ago and 4:01.27 this past week. And in the 800, Ledecky posted a 8:10.32 at the 2016 trials and 8:14.62 on Saturday.
If nothing else, this week reinforced that defending her 200 and 400 Olympic titles will be no easy feat, especially considering Ariarne Titmus’s spectacular times at the recent Australian trials, which included a 1:53.09 in the 200 and a 3:56.90 in the 400. For the first time in a long while, Ledecky won’t be the hands-down favorite on the starting blocks of those races.
Bruce Gemmell, Ledecky’s coach through the 2016 Games, said there actually might be less pressure on Ledecky than a year ago, before the Tokyo Games were postponed. Other fast swimmers have emerged in the shorter distances, and Ledecky is further removed from the calamitous 2019 world championships, where she got sick and was able to win only one gold medal.
“I think last year there were more expectations, maybe apprehensions,” he said. “And then we got the year off. She got to do what she likes to do: go to the pool and train, read books. She didn’t have appearances, meets where she had to perform, didn’t have travel. She got to spend a year doing what she likes: going to the pool, working hard. In that sense, I think she’s in a better place.”
While the swimming world dissected her splits in Omaha, comparing them with the Aussies’ times or Ledecky’s old races, the swimmer and her coach spent the time here constantly thinking about the next event, the next heat, the next day. They will start to analyze these races next week and draw their own conclusions on what worked and what didn’t, refining what’s possible in Tokyo.
“It’s about the two of us, how we're communicating, what we're doing and tuning out the noise,” said Greg Meehan, who will also serve as the U.S. women’s coach in Tokyo. “I don’t think it's possible to completely mute everything that's going on around you. At the end of the day, of course, anyone that's in the public eye is open to that. But we really just want to focus on what it is that we need to do.”
Ledecky doesn’t publicize her goals or Tokyo targets. She doesn’t talk about bringing home a truckload of medals or hitting certain times. And she tries not to get caught up in the speculation and prognostication that keep the swimming world buzzing ahead of a big meet.
“I just have to stick to my own goals,” she said, “and that's what I do.”
Ledecky heads back to California on Sunday and will soon gather with the entire Tokyo-bound national team for a domestic training camp in Hawaii. Five years ago, Ledecky took advantage of the month between the trials and the Olympics. In the Rio pool, she shaved more than a second off her 200 time, two seconds off her 400 and 5½ seconds off her 800.
“Obviously, it’s only a month, so it’s not like you can accomplish a whole lot,” Ledecky said. “But I know that the past two Olympic cycles I have gotten a lot out of those training camps and have used them to my benefit.”
She most certainly will need to post faster times in Tokyo to match her 2016 medal haul. But better than anyone, she knows what it takes. And she doesn’t need others to help her define success or set standards.
As Evans said, the goal at the Olympics is to be the first to the wall — not to hit goals set by outsiders or satisfy arbitrary benchmarks.
“The world records are great, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal journey,” Evans said. “And no one knows that personal journey except for Katie.”
Bacon punches ticket, Dressel cruises
Phoebe Bacon, an 18-year old from Chevy Chase, is heading to the Olympics after chasing down Regan Smith, the world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke, on the final lap Saturday. Bacon touched the wall in 2:06.46, 0.73 seconds behind Rhyan White but more importantly 0.33 seconds ahead of Smith.
Bacon is a freshman at Wisconsin and like Ledecky swam for Nation’s Capitol Swim Club and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda.
“It’s been a dream of mine to be on the Olympic team,” she said. “I think, since Katie went to trials in 2012, that was kind of eye-opening to me. This young girl from the same area, same schools that I’ve been going to, made her dreams come true. I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”
Also Saturday, in the men’s 100-meter butterfly final, Caeleb Dressel finished more than a full second ahead of the field, winning in 49.87 seconds. He posted the world’s two fastest times of the year in the event at these trials.