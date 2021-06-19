There has been an evolution — a profound evolution — in the discourse about athletes and their mental health. Naomi Osaka won’t appear at Wimbledon so she can get her mind right for Tokyo, an Olympics at which she will compete for host Japan — with nation’s eyes upon her. Simone Biles is training through trauma not in silence, but in a full-throated roar. Manuel had to will herself to the swimming trials in Omaha, only to have the lapses in her training exposed; she was once best in the world, but Thursday she was just ninth in the nation. The conversations about all these issues aren’t suppressed. They are right in front of us.