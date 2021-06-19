“Oh my gosh, six years,” Cooper said. “I think it’s going to take me a little while to process that. The past five years since Rio have been so much harder than I ever could have imagined. Thank God I didn’t know how hard it was going to be. I kept going because this is a calling for me. I love this sport. The joy of it sometimes is robbed when you’re in a cyclical pattern of injury. I’ve been more healthy the past couple years. I feel so overwhelmed. I’m so thankful. It just feels good to feel it within myself, doing something like that.”