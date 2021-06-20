She will now carry her message all the way to Tokyo, where she will try to add to the nine medals, six of them gold, she has won since 2004. Felix’s seniority could be calibrated by her competitors. In her semifinal heat, Felix ran three lanes over from Talitha Diggs, an 18-year-old Florida freshman. Diggs was born in August 2002, almost exactly two years before Felix won the first of her nine medals.