But he has also emerged from the hiatus with perspective gained from life changes (he was married in February) and from introspection and self-care. Less than three months into the pandemic, around the time he would have been preparing to go to Omaha for the 2020 Olympic trials, he spent six days hiking the Appalachian Trail with family members, lugging a 30-pound pack, covering an average of 12 miles a day and acquiring the trail name “Bone Dry” for his penchant for running out of water.