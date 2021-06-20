And in a poolside interview broadcast over the PA system, he turned reflective, recalling sitting in Section 215 of this same building at the 2012 Olympic Trials, watching the likes of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte dust the competition. He marveled at the changes that time has wrought, and how this year, when he showed up at CHI Health Center Arena for the start of another Olympic trials, the first thing he saw was a giant, five-story-high likeness of himself plastered to the outside of the building.
“I will never take for granted being a 15-year-old up in those stands,” Dressel, a two-time gold medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, told the crowd. Right now, he added, “some 15-year-old up in the stands is, like, ‘I’m going to beat that punk [next time].’ Please, please do it. I don’t want to swim forever.”
On Sunday night, Dressel, 24, completed an Olympic trials performance that felt like a statement, winning the 50-meter freestyle in 21.04 seconds, which tied his own American record and handed him his third victory in three individual events this week (not counting the 200 free, in which he scratched following a second-place finish in the preliminary heats). He will head to Tokyo within striking distance of the world records in all three.
In the women’s 50 free, Simone Manuel bounced back from her shocking ninth-place finish in the semifinals of the 100 free three nights earlier to win in 24.29, one one-hundredth of a second ahead of Abbey Weitzeil, to make Team USA after all, in an event in which she won silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
The sheer length of the typical, four-year Olympic cycle, coupled with the unforgiving nature of the sport, leads to significant churn on every Olympic team. But as the 2021 U.S. Olympic swim roster was revealed Sunday night, it became clear that in this particular cycle — stretched to five years by the 12-month delay of the Tokyo Games caused by the coronavirus pandemic — Father Time had a larger-than-usual influence.
Gone are such Olympic stalwarts as Ryan Lochte (36 years old), Anthony Ervin (40) and Nathan Adrian (32), with 24 Olympic medals among them but zero top-two finishers here this week — all of them done no favors by the added year. And that’s on top of the loss of Phelps (35), the 23-time gold medalist who retired after Rio.
“Were going to have to pick up the pace,” Dressel said of the veterans who fell short, “because what they left behind was huge.”
In their place, to a large extent, are a pack of teenagers, most of whom benefited from the extra year of buildup. No fewer than 11 teenagers, 10 of them women, made the U.S. roster here, the youngest of them, distance freestyler Katie Grimes, just 15. That’s the most teens on the Olympic swimming roster since 1996 and nearly double the six that made it in 2016.
The youth and relative inexperience of this U.S. team is one area of concern, especially given the fact the Australians appear to be heading to Tokyo with the singular goal of taking down the Americans’ dominance — and the talent to achieve it.
Another concern: Team USA has just a couple of seemingly certain, multi-individual-gold-medal threats. One of them, of course, is freestyle legend Katie Ledecky, a five-time Gold medalist who still appears as if she could roll out of bed and win an 800 or a 1,500 with ease — but who will be challenged like never before in the 200 and 400, with Australia’s Ariarne Titmus the biggest threat to Ledecky’s dominance.
The other is Dressel, who has the best times in the world over the last 24 months in each of his three core events: the 50 and 100 frees and the 100 fly. A six-time gold medalist at the most recent World Championships (2019 in South Korea), Dressel has a legitimate pathway to six or even seven medals in Tokyo, although the Americans’ lack of depth in the relays suggests some of them won’t be gold.
“I’m totally fine with it. I understand people’s interest in my career,” Dressel said of the attention that will be focused on him in Tokyo. “For me it’s about swimming faster. Anything that’s not pertaining to swimming faster is irrelevant to me.”
Dressel is in that stratospheric place, known to just a few swimmers in the world at any given moment, where every time he dives into a pool he is a threat to set some new standard. In Saturday morning’s 50 free preliminary heats, when the singular mission is to finish in the top 16 and earn a spot in the semis, he reeled off a 21.29, the fastest 50 by anyone this year.
But that type of performance has come to be expected of Dressel. If there was a revelation about him this week, it was in his embrace of being one of the spiritual leaders of Team USA. Content to fall in line behind stars such as Phelps and Lochte in 2016, he is putting himself forward as the voice, if not the face, of the squad in 2021.
“I pick and choose my when I like to have my moments,” he said of the catharsis behind his animated monologue on the pool deck Thursday night. “I was excited. There were a lot of emotions wrapped up in this. All the struggles through quarantine, finding pools to train at — all of that packed into one race. It wasn’t just a 100 free for me.”
Seven weeks separated the worst day of Annie Lazor’s life from the greatest night of her swimming career
He has the poise and confidence of someone comfortable in his own, heavily inked skin. Like many others, he struggled with swimming during the pandemic, growing frustrated with the never-ending search for open pools and the uncertainty over the status of the 2020 Olympics.
But he has also emerged from the hiatus with perspective gained from life changes (he was married in February) and from introspection and self-care. Less than three months into the pandemic, around the time he would have been preparing to go to Omaha for the 2020 Olympic trials, he spent six days hiking the Appalachian Trail with family members, lugging a 30-pound pack, covering an average of 12 miles a day and acquiring the trail name “Bone Dry” for his penchant for running out of water.
“I think the trail honestly was a life-changing experience,” he said on the podcast he co-hosts with best friend and former University of Florida teammate Ben Kennedy. “ … I feel like I learned a lot more about myself, my family and everything going around me more on the trail than I did at the Olympic Games.”
As Dressel left the arena Sunday night, past the towering image of himself on the outer wall, he was headed back underground for one last break from the spotlight. The 52 swimmers of Team USA will disperse to their home bases this week, then reassemble in Hawaii on June 27 for their pre-Olympics training camp.
The swim meet at the Tokyo Games begins July 24.