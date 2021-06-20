She wouldn’t let another letdown happen again at Hayward Field, not with a season-best time of 12.47, good enough to edge second-place finisher Brianna McNeal and third-place finisher Christina Clemons in a photo finish. McNeal finished in 12.51, while Clemons, a Waldorf, Md. and attended Westlake High School, earned her spot in Tokyo with a time of 12:53, barely edging a personal best time of Gabbi Cunningham, who finished fourth.
It remains unclear if McNeal will be able to defend Olympic title in Japan. In April, she was hit with a five-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit for tampering with the doping-control process. McNeal appealed to the Court Arbitration of Sport. She was allowed to compete in the trials with her case still pending; if she loses her appeal, she will miss the next two Olympic Games.
Should McNeal lose her appeal, then Cunningham would represent the U.S. in Tokyo alongside Harrison and Clemons.
Harrison’s performance was five years in the making. After missing a chance to represent the U.S. in Rio, Harrison smashed the world record later in 2016 with a time of 12.20 at a London Diamond League meet. She continued to burnish her resume in the ensuing years, including a silver medal at the 2019 world championships.
Harrison found complete redemption on Sunday night. She ran a 12.499 time for second place finish in the semifinals behind Marshall, and less than two hours later, finally landed the Olympic spot she’d longed for.
Norman holds off Cherry in 400
Michael Norman was disappointed with how he ran during his first heat of the men’s 400 meters earlier this week, telling reporters afterward that he wasn’t looking forward to hearing from his coach, Quincy Watts. Whatever adjustments were made worked: Norman gave an improved showing in the semifinals Saturday, then finished with a season-best time of 44.07 seconds to win the final.
Norman held off Michael Cherry, who had looked stronger this week, by finding another gear after rounding the far turn. Cherry still finished with a personal-best time of 44.35 to place second and qualify for Tokyo. Randolph Ross, a North Carolina A&T graduate, placed third to earn his first Olympic berth.
“That’s the most important part of the race,” Norman said of his approach to the far turn. “That’s where the race starts.”
In May, Norman cemented himself as a legitimate contender for Tokyo after winning the 400-meter at the Doha Diamond League meet with a time of 44.27, the fastest in this Olympic cycle. He looked like the best in the world Sunday night.
A Chesapeake, Va. native, Cherry had piled up decorations in the sport but was still waiting to qualify for his first Olympics in the event. At the 2016 trials, he had a run a then-personal best time of 44.81 but missed a chance to qualify for the finals after Gil Roberts successfully appealed a false start in the semifinals.
Cherry had edged Norman in the semifinals with a time of 44.50 in the semifinal round, but he couldn’t chase down Norman on the final stretch. Neither could Ross, the recently crowned NCAA outdoor champion out of North Carolina A&T who had impressed as an upstart throughout the trials. His former North Carolina A&T teammate, Trevor Stewart, finished fourth with a time of 44.90. V
Cunningham wins high jump
Vashti Cunningham left no doubt again who is the top American in the high jump, winning with a jump of 6-feet-5 to qualify for her second Olympics.
A few weeks after Cunningham set a new personal best of 6-7½ inches at the Chula Field Fest in late May, the best by anyone this year, she didn’t quite hit that mark Sunday night. Still, the bronze medalist in the 2019 world championships will enter Tokyo as a legitimate medal contender to medal after finishing 13th in Rio.
“The final was just very exciting for me … I was just so ready to be there,” Cunningham said of the final. “I didn’t quite jump the height I wanted to, but I was just happy to go through with a clean card and win my first trials title.”
Inika McPherson finished second with a jump of 6-4, while Nicole Green was third with a jump of 6-4.
Scantling completes decathlon comeback
Five years after narrowly missing on qualifying for the Olympics and being pushed into retirement from the sport as a result, Garrett Scantling completed his triumphant return, winning the decathlon with a personal-best score of 8,647.
Steven Bastien (8,485) and Zach Ziemek (8471) each recorded personal bests to finish second and third and earn berths to Tokyo.
Scantling, a former Georgia star, retired from competing after finishing in fourth in the decathlon trials in 2016. He chose to pursue another football and spent time in rookie camp with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and later earned a tryout with his hometown team, the Jacksonville Jaguars — only to begin working his way back to track competition in 2020.
He completed his Olympic quest, opening the finals with a time of 10.53 in the 100 meters to finish second. He followed with first-place finishes in the shot put (15.91), 110-meter hurdles (13.88) and javelin throw (64.21). He also took second in the discus throw (48.17), third in the long jump (7.61), fourth in pole vault (5.15). Scantling finished sixth in the 400 meter (48.86) and seventh in the high jump (2.05) and 12th in the 1,500-meter.
Orji sets triple jump meet record
Keturah Orji took another step toward becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in the triple jump with an event-record jump of 14.52 feet.
Orji, who entered the event as the heavy favorite, set the record on her sixth and final jump. That came after Tori Franklin recorded a season-best jump of 14.36, good to qualify with a second-place finish, while Jasmine Moore also qualified for Tokyo with a jump of 14.15.
Orji placed fourth in Rio and has cemented her place as the top American since, winning the past five U.S. outdoor titles.
Winkler sets U.S. record in hammer throw
Rudy Winkler qualified for Tokyo in the men’s hammer throw, setting an American record with a throw of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters).
Winkler, who threw collegiately at Cornell, broke the 25-year-old mark of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Mark. Winkler set the mark on the second of his six throws; five of his six throws eclipsed 80 meters. No other competitor recorded a throw over 80 meters. Daniel Hugh qualified with a second-place finish, while Alex Young finished third.
“It means the world,” said Winkler, who will compete in his second Olympics after finishing 18th in the event in Rio. “To do it in this fashion, throw the American record and win the trials, I really don’t have any words.”