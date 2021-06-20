“Black lives matter,” Lyles said. “We’re still dying in the streets. Just because we stopped talking about it in the news, and just because the Olympics are going on doesn’t mean it’s not happening. And I am Black. So to be honest, you could just hear a report about me tomorrow dying for no reason. I’m pretty sure some people would be sad, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be the only. Probably another after that and another after that. This needs to stop.”