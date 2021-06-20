Over the past year, Lyles has been vocal about his desire to use his stature as an emerging superstar to draw attention to racial injustice in the United States. At a trials where the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has allowed political demonstrations, Lyles made clear competition will not slow his lean toward activism.
“Black lives matter,” Lyles said. “We’re still dying in the streets. Just because we stopped talking about it in the news, and just because the Olympics are going on doesn’t mean it’s not happening. And I am Black. So to be honest, you could just hear a report about me tomorrow dying for no reason. I’m pretty sure some people would be sad, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be the only. Probably another after that and another after that. This needs to stop.”
Lyles, the T.C. Williams High alum and reigning 200-meter world champion, will have to wait to ensure he can take his message to Tokyo. Lyles finished seventh in the 100 in 10.05 seconds, well back in a race that Trayvon Bromell won in 9.80. Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley both made their first Olympic teams by finishing second and third.
Justin Gatlin, who appeared to tweak his leg in his semifinal heat, finished last in the final in 10.87, trotting gingerly over the line. His realistic bid to make a fourth Olympics at age 39 ended, and in the likely event his Olympic career is over, the difficult task of defining his legacy can begin. Gatlin was banned from the 2008 Games for a positive drug test, but he has also won a gold, silver and bronze in the 100.
Bromell endured a hellish recovery from a torn Achilles’ tendon and nearly washed out of the sport, only to emerge this year as the fastest man in the world. Baker, who finished in 9.85, fought injuries as he tried to make previous teams, and yet emerged this weekend saying of his goals: “I’ll be straight up: I want to be the fastest runner ever.” Kerley, the reigning national champion in the 400, dropped to take on the 100 and 200, to much confusion among track aficionados. They are confused no longer after Kerley’s 9.86 sent him to Tokyo.
“The bigger plan is still the 400 meters for the next coming years,” Kerley said Saturday night after his semifinal. “Right now, I’m just focused on getting my speed up so I can make history.”
By making the team, all three men had met one of the most difficult challenges in their sport. In the past three Olympics, during the reign of Usain Bolt, the United States claimed two Olympic bronze medals and a silver. They could better that haul at Tokyo alone. When the gun went off Sunday night, the top six fastest men this year, and eight of the top 11, were Americans.
“If you look at the top times in the world,” Brommel said, “you see the United States’ flag across the line.”
Gatlin had predicted, “for a lot of athletes, it’s going to take a lifetime best” to make the team. That would have been the case for Lyles, whose personal best of 9.86 came in 2019. Lyles’s finish ended his bid to win three gold medals in Tokyo, but he had already amended his grand goal.
Lyles had made it his mission to win three golds this summer, holding tight to the notion until the eve of the trials. Perhaps recognizing the strength of the field, and his own inability to make the fine leap from elite to world class, Lyles admitted he had started to focus on the 200 and no longer worried about the 100 — whatever happened, happened.
His result left him partially relieved but still disappointed. “I was definitely planning to get top three,” Lyles said.
A member of the world champion 4x100 team at the 2019 world championship, Lyles will still be a favorite to win two golds in Tokyo.
Sunday night belonged to Bromell, who took a circuitous path to the top of the world. On Saturday, after his first-round heat, Bromell was asked how he made it back to the top of the sport. He pointed to the word printed on his hat: FAITH.
“I really want people to understand this: Doctors — people who went years learning about this stuff — told me I would not be able to run,” Bromell said. “All I had was my faith. All I had was my strength and perseverance.”
Bromell set the junior record in the 100 and dominated collegiately at Baylor. He entered 2016 intent on breaking out on the world stage, maybe even toppling Bolt at the Olympics. Early in the season, he sprained his Achilles’ tendon. He rested and managed the injury, still managing to make the Olympic final despite diminished form.
The U.S. also chose him for the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay. Struggling to keep pace and trying to edge out the Japanese team, Bromell dove at the line and screamed in pain. He had to be carried off the track. He had torn the Achilles'.
Bromell spiraled through a difficult recovery. He competed once in 2017 and not at all in 2018. He found himself in the sport’s wilderness. His best time of 2019 was 10.54 seconds, a time that would not contend at prestigious high school meets.
“There was days when I got no phone calls, I did no interviews — nobody cared about Trayvon,” Bromell said. “The only person who cared about me was God, my family. It’s very hard for an athlete. You, the people, you, the media, put athletes on pedestals, and when we crash, we go rock bottom. I tell people I had a death wish. I didn’t know want to do, because it was a sport that I felt like saved my life.”
At his lowest, after conversations with his family, Bromell committed himself to his faith. He refused to give up on himself or his sport.
Bromell’s recovery, both physically and mentally, provides him motivation. He believes his story, told from the Olympic stage, has the capacity to lift others at their own nadir.
“Everybody thinks I want to make the team because I want to medal,” Bromell said. “I want to make the team because I want to speak about faith. There’s a lot of people out here who are facing mental disorders and not understanding what to do, what next. I want to be an icon and a vessel, show the world you can keep fighting on, no matter if the world counts you out.”