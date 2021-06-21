And then came the last 200 meters of Monday night’s final. Then came Clayton Murphy surging from behind him, a blur on his outside. Brazier summoned a kick, and his legs refused. “He’s in trouble!” Ato Boldon shouted on the NBC broadcast. He pushed harder and, rather than whooshing past runners, he faded behind them. He flagged until there was nobody else to fall behind. Brazier finished last, and the Olympic dream of one of the planet’s most dominant runners died.
“This is the first time I couldn’t really bring it in,” Brazier said. “The first one in a couple years, for sure. It just was really bad timing, I guess, right?”
The U.S. trials are unforgiving. Other nations pick their teams based on season-long success, ensuring none of their best will be left home. The United States forces them to finish in the top three on one day. It does not matter if you are a world champion, or shoe companies design campaigns around you, or NBC produces a feature on your favorite hobby. Sorry, too bad. Wait another four years. Brazier is the latest cruel testament that, on that one day, anything might happen.
Brazier will not represent his country. Instead, 2016 bronze medal winner Murphy ran the world’s best time this year at 1:43.17. He will be joined in Tokyo by third-place finisher Bryce Hoppel (1:44.14) and second-place finisher Isaiah Jewett (1:43.85), who one week earlier won the NCAA championship for Southern California.
Had you been forced to bet your life savings on any single athlete in Eugene reaching Tokyo, Brazier would have been worth a long look. He is only 24, in the heart of his prime, despite having accomplished so much.
In his final race at Texas A&M in 2016, Brazier broke the 50-year-old junior record held by Jim Ryun. He ran 1:42.34 at the world championships in 2019, the American record, and at the end of the year USA Track & Field gave him its Jesse Owens Award as the athlete of the year. In 2020, he bettered his own record. By the official rankings of World Athletics, Brazier has been No. 1 in the 800 for 89 consecutive weeks.
“I was thinking I could do whatever the hell I want and come out successful,” Brazier said.
At the start of the race, Jewett blasted off the line and separated from the pack. Brazier did not like the gap Jewett had created. “I knew it was happening,” Brazier said. “When it happens, it’s a whole different thing.”
Brazier regretted allowing the gap to occur, and he pushed to close it at about 350 meters. In the final 200, when he wanted to kick to hold off Murphy, the energy he expended keeping up with Jewett prevented him from moving. The temperature hovered around 95 degrees, and the sun glinted off his forehead. Brazier flagged and trotted home.
“I just didn’t have it with 200 left,” Brazier said.
Brazier bent at the waist and put his arm around Isaiah Harris, the fourth-place finisher and one of his best friends in the sport, ever since they turned pro at the same time. They consoled each other.
“We’re down right know,” Brazier said. “But we’ll come back from it.”
Afterward, reporters searched for what had gone wrong. Brazier, who had been better than everyone for three years, insisted seven men were simply better than him on one night. He rejected any idea that an undisclosed injury played a role.
“I’ve had some things bugging me, but there’s things that champions overcome,” Brazier said. “I couldn’t overcome them, so obviously I’m not of that championship caliber I need to be at.”
Brazier answered versions of the same questions — what went wrong? — for several minutes, composed and open between gasps of breath. A moderator thanked him, and Brazier nodded and did something rare among defeated and disconsolate favorites.
“Yeah, I’ll just add something,” Brazier said. “It was [bad]. It was a [bad] race. I had my head down for a little bit, but you know, I’m still going to feel like I’m that man when I go into track meets. I’m still going to feel like I’m the 800-meter champ. I’m still going to feel like I’m the best 800-meter runner in the world when I go into meets. Today, just, I obviously wasn’t. There were seven guys in front of me that proved it. The guys that beat me, they can have their moment, and I’m happy for them. But I’ll come back from this. I’ve been down worse before.”
Brazier’s stunning loss will renew the age-old debate in American track. The trials provide the most exhilarating show, but they do not guarantee the best team. What’s better? The athletes like the competition deciding.
“I think this is the most special moment in our sport,” Murphy said. “It’s the most pure way to pick a team. It’s the most pure way to enjoy this moment.”
“Every other nation does it differently,” said pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, the reigning world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who finished tied for second in that event Monday night behind Chris Nilsen. “I feel like they miss out on it. I feel like they might even be slightly jealous. Because there’s a proving ground to be had here. You can’t understate what these men will be willing to do. Today’s a day to be trying to break your freaking leg to make the Olympic team. I don’t care if I can’t do it at Tokyo. Today’s the day to do it.”
Brazier was not the only big name who came up short Monday. Jenny Simpson, an Olympian in the past three Games, finished 10th in the 1,500 meters, losing to champion Elle Purrier St. Pierre. Simpson had made 10 straight national teams, and now she will watch.
“The Games go on, and they’re going to Tokyo,” Simpson said. “That will cause a little heartbreak for me. But I’ll be rooting for Team USA.”
Simpson may have made the team if not for the pandemic-related postponement. She entered 2020 feeling great and entered this year without her best form, subdued by nagging injuries. But that, too, is the nature of the trials. It doesn’t matter how good you are. It matters how good you are that day.
“The nature of our sports is such that you’re constantly retiring your heroes,” Kendricks said. “Victory doesn’t belong to you. It’s easy to look at statistics and say: ‘This guy is likely to win. I’m going to put my money on him.’ And that’s fun to look at the sport in a broad spectrum like that. But we’re the pieces on the board. We’re the gladiators in the pit. We have to make it work and happen. It’s such a unique struggle.”
Brazier berated himself and showed resolve. He insisted he will be back at 27. He also listed his trainers and coaches and called them the best in the world at what they do.
“I didn’t just fail myself,” Brazier said. “I failed a supporting cast of five, 10 people on it.”
At the start of the day Monday, Brazier was a gold medal favorite. He is not a different runner now than he was then. And yet, because of the nature of one meet and the fickleness of his sport, everything has changed.
“I’m sad,” Brazier said afterward. “I’m very sad.”