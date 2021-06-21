This week at Hayward Field in Eugune, Ore., Gwen Berry will step into a circle, seven feet in diameter, and see not only how far she can heave a hammer, but also how far she can cast her voice. She will try to make it to the Tokyo Games at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, an event backed by the organization that once placed her on probation and, in her mind, put her career in jeopardy.