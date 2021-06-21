Chiles, who trains alongside Biles, has had a breakout season this year. The 20-year-old has never been to the world championships, but she has delivered consistent all-around performances all year, finishing in the top three at the Winter Cup in February, the U.S. Classic in May and the U.S. championships. These three gymnasts have started to separate themselves from the field, and if they repeat their solid performances at the trials, a handful of other contenders will have to chase the fourth team spot.