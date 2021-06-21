Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Charles is one of two Washington Mystics players on the roster. Guard Ariel Atkins will join her from D.C., while former league MVP Elena Delle Donne did not make the list.
Delle Donne’s absence is no surprise — the 2016 gold medalist has not played since she led the Mystics to their WNBA championship in October 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and back surgery. Delle Donne has yet to practice with Washington this season.
Even without her, Team USA is far and away the favorite to win the tournament in Tokyo, scheduled from July 26-Aug. 8 at the Saitama Super Arena.
“USA Basketball has never been in a better place,” said Coach Dawn Staley, who won three gold medals as a player and two more as an assistant coach, in a statement Monday. “I’m honored to be the coach of such an amazing collection of talented women, both those named to the team and those who gave their all the last few years but won’t be with us in Tokyo. The fact that some of the players who won’t suit up this summer would start for any other country is a testament to their talent and to what USA Basketball has done to build a program that lifts up our female athletes every single day. I’m so proud to be the coach of Team USA and like all of the coaches, support staff, and our players, I can’t wait to make America proud this summer.”
Atkins, 24, is one of six first-time Olympians mixing in with the vets. Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) are the other newcomers.
Diggins-Smith, Gray, Loyd and Atkins are particularly worth keeping an eye on as the U.S. looks to prepare eventual successors for Bird, 40, and Taurasi, 39, at the guard spot. The pair first suited up for Team USA in international competition in 2000 and are in many ways the faces of the group along with Staley.
Taurasi fractured her sternum last month and is expected to return to play for the Phoenix Mercury in a few weeks and be ready when Team USA training camp begins in July in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press. She is the only member of the squad not currently healthy.
“I think sometimes you get caught up in the history of where this team has been, and we’re trying to take it to the next generation,” Taurasi said Monday, when the roster was announced on NBC’s Today Show. “… We’re just really focused on what we have to do to come home with gold.”
USA Basketball is expected to announce the men’s roster before their training camp begins on July 6, also in Las Vegas, under Coach Gregg Popovich.