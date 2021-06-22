DiCello struggled at U.S. championships; she fell both days on beam and slipped off the bars during the first night of competition. Those results will be taken into account when determining the Olympic squad, according to the selection procedure. However, a team with Biles, Lee and Chiles (the top three gymnasts heading into the trials) could leave a fourth spot well-suited to DiCello. Lee, who has dealt with an ankle injury, could be pegged as a contributor on bars and beam, so the fourth gymnast would need to complement her with vault and floor performances. At the U.S. championships, DiCello had a higher combined score on those events than all of the other gymnasts vying for the same spot.