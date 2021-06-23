Bower finished fifth at the 2021 U.S. Championships held three weeks ago and earned his fourth straight medal on the pommel horse. He also would be an asset to the team on vault and floor. Even without standout scores, his steadiness on the other apparatuses could help, too. The top three all-arounders from nationals will be front-runners to make the team: breakout star Brody Malone, three-time worlds team member Yul Moldauer and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak. But Bower and a few others also will be in the mix for an Olympic spot.