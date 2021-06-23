Bower also had been an alternate a year earlier, but that felt a bit different — like he was “finally breaking through almost a barrier to that next level,” Bower said. He was a non-traveling alternate and knew he wouldn’t compete unless multiple gymnasts got hurt. After the process repeated for Doha in 2018, Bower finished fourth at the 2019 world championships selection camp, but still didn’t make the five-man squad. He traveled to Germany to train and then watch the competition.
“I almost broke down,” Bower said. “I was like, ‘This just can't be possible.’ Because you've put all of your effort, sacrifices and everything that you can possibly do to make that team, and then for you to be the alternate again and just be on the outside again, it's heartbreaking.”
Bower’s coach, Mark Williams, felt incredulous and angry, carrying a bitterness far longer than Bower, who still trains with him at the University of Oklahoma. When Bower returns to the gym after these alternate experiences, his mind-set always has been “complete motivation,” the 26-year-old said. And now he’s chasing one final team, hoping to earn a chance to compete in Tokyo.
Being a three-time world championships alternate could be viewed as repeatedly falling short, but it’s also a testament to how Bower has remained in the top echelon of U.S. men’s gymnastics since the 2016 Olympics. He’s armed with exceptional consistency and a particularly great pommel horse routine. At the past four U.S. national championships, Bower has placed in the top six in the all-around.
“Unfortunately, he's been in a situation where his numbers don't always jump out in the past to get himself out of that alternate position,” Williams said. “But because it's a four-man team, there’s not much room for error. I think that's where Allan's a guy that can help, and not hurt, a team across the board.”
Bower finished fifth at the 2021 U.S. Championships held three weeks ago and earned his fourth straight medal on the pommel horse. He also would be an asset to the team on vault and floor. Even without standout scores, his steadiness on the other apparatuses could help, too. The top three all-arounders from nationals will be front-runners to make the team: breakout star Brody Malone, three-time worlds team member Yul Moldauer and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak. But Bower and a few others also will be in the mix for an Olympic spot.
Bower, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, couldn’t practice full routines on some events leading up to nationals. During that competition, a member of the national team staff asked Williams about the injury, then added that Bower’s gymnastics probably still looks the same.
“And that’s a compliment; that’s how Allan is,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter what’s happening to him, either the world outside of the gym or what’s happening to him physically, he finds a way to get things done.”
Bower developed that consistency at Oklahoma. The weekly, team-focused competitions of college gymnastics emphasize delivering solid routines under pressure. The Sooners have won four of the past six national titles, including three during Bower’s career. The program produces many of the nation’s top elite gymnasts, and six athletes at the trials have competed for Oklahoma.
Williams keeps meticulous track of each gymnast’s percentage of routines without a major mistake. He hangs printouts of that data on a board the gymnasts see every day. He stores those papers in folders in his office, creating easy access to information such as the fact Bower hit 96 percent of his routines during the 2016 season.
At Oklahoma, Bower watched Olympian Jake Dalton prepare for the selection process and the 2016 Games. (Two other Oklahoma gymnasts, Moldauer and Kanji Oyama, competed at those trials.) Bower noticed how every routine in practice seemed to have great purpose. After finishing a strong junior season for the Sooners, he thought to himself, “That is exactly where I want to be in four years.”
Bower grew up in a gymnastics family: His mom, Jane, competed for the University of Nebraska. His sister, Allison, recently finished her college career at Missouri. Bower’s dad, David, would balance his toddler on his palm while in their swimming pool, and later, Allan would flip backward into the water. Bower dreamed of the Olympics as a kid, but in the time since the 2016 Games, that goal started to seem obtainable.
In 2017, Bower represented the U.S. at a meet in Stuttgart, Germany. The taste of international competition increased Bower’s drive to make the Olympic team and continue representing the U.S. at the highest level.
Bower kept training at Oklahoma after he graduated. The gym filled with athletes hoping to win NCAA titles offered motivation, and it helped his training routine remain consistent. When the pandemic forced the university’s gym to close, Bower and a few others trained at Moldauer’s house, equipped with a pommel horse, rings and weights in the garage, and an air track for tumbling in the yard. Moldauer eventually returned to Colorado, but Bower was cleared to practice in the Oklahoma facility because he worked as a volunteer assistant coach.
Bower is nearing the end of his gymnastics career. He plans to soon attend medical school, so his time to make a major U.S. team is dwindling. Leading into the trials, Bower practiced twice a day and studied for the MCAT in between training sessions. Bower doesn’t think he’s ever felt pressure quite like this. He thinks about the Olympics when he wakes up and before bed. Sometimes while studying, he realized he hadn’t absorbed a few paragraphs of a reading passage because his mind drifted to gymnastics and his ultimate goal.
“I think he’s got to be proud of himself no matter what and all that he’s accomplished,” said Bower’s mom, who will attend the meet in St. Louis with her husband and a few other family members.
The constant thoughts about the Olympics don’t feel like a “looming cloud over my head,” Bower said. They’re rooted in motivation, not fear.
“I’d rather,” he said, “just think about what could go right.”