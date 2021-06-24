When DiCello was selected to compete for the United States at the Pacific Rim Championships in Colombia, she felt that she belonged. Three other gymnasts who will be at this week’s trials were on that 2018 team, and near the front door at Hill’s, there’s a plaque with the group’s photo. DiCello placed second in the all-around and won the vault and bars. She felt only “good nerves” during that competition. There’s another plaque in the lobby from the junior world championships. At that meet in 2019, DiCello won the vault and finished third on the beam.