After Saturday’s competition, the U.S. will announce its four-member Olympic team, as well as an individual athlete who will likely be an event specialist. Each of the four will need to be strong all-arounders who can contribute on a majority of the six apparatuses. But the team won’t necessarily be composed of the top four gymnasts in this weekend’s standings; the selection committee constructs a team knowing that the U.S. will need three athletes to perform well on each apparatus during the team final in Tokyo.