That routine midway through the first night of competition here at the Dome at America’s Center contributed to a strong overall performance for Wiskus. He’ll return for Saturday’s competition — after which the U.S. Olympic team will be named — with a solid set of scores and a second-place standing in the all-around.
“It’s a tremendous amount of mental strength,” U.S. high performance director Brett McClure said of Wiskus’s ability to move on from his trouble in Fort Worth. “Especially when something dramatic like that happens, you want to have a very, very short-term memory. … He showed that he has the ability to do that, which is extremely valuable.”
At the U.S. Championships, Wiskus entered the final rotation in second place. He had performed 11 routines with just one high bar routine remaining. But on his first release skill, Wiskus couldn’t regrasp the bar. After falling, he felt a bit dizzy and resumed his routine, but flew far over the bar on the next skill, once again landing on the mat. On the following release element, he fell a third time before finishing his routine and earning a score that sent him tumbling to ninth place in the all-around standings.
“The journey coming back from that has just been to put it in the back of my mind and move forward and focus on the next routine,” Wiskus said before the trials began.
Doctors later tested him twice for a concussion, and Wiskus said, “there were no signs of anything serious.” Some praised Wiskus’s resilience while others questioned whether he should have been urged to stop mid-routine. But Wiskus has tried to push that routine out of his mind, talking with a sports psychologist, “just trying to process it, work through it, get over it as quickly as possible,” leading up to possibly the most important competition of his career.
Wiskus trains at the USOPC facility alongside Sam Mikulak, the two-time Olympian who’s in fourth place after the first night of trials. Mikulak has lately embraced the mental side of this sport, speaking openly about his mental health struggles and how he’s benefited by talking with professionals. When preparing for these trials, McClure said Wiskus gravitated toward Mikulak, 28, a world champion medalist on the high bar.
“Sam did a phenomenal job of coaching him through his thought-process through certain skills on certain events, and specifically high bar, where had a few falls,” McClure said of Wiskus. “And it was really fun to watch. They were practicing their mental cues together and what didn’t work and what did work.”
Perhaps the best reassurance Wiskus could have hoped for came Thursday night when he mounted the high bar and began what turned into one of the best routines of the evening. With a 13.800, Wiskus earned the third-best score for that event.
By the time the night ended, Wiskus had settled into the second-place all-around position with a 84.300, about a point behind U.S. national champion Brody Malone (85.250) and ahead of three-time world championship team member Yul Moldauer. Mikulak, the only member of the 2016 Olympic team still competing, will likely be the veteran of the Tokyo squad. The three gymnasts ahead of him, all chasing their first Olympic berths, represent the future.
“What's really good is they're just comfortable,” Mikulak said. “They're relaxed. They're being themselves out there. Being able to do that at a young age, that's real important — being able to settle in, because this is a stressful time.”
After Saturday’s competition, the U.S. will announce its four-member Olympic team, as well as an individual athlete who will likely be an event specialist. Each of the four will need to be strong all-arounders who can contribute on a majority of the six apparatuses. But the team won’t necessarily be composed of the top four gymnasts in this weekend’s standings; the selection committee constructs a team knowing that the U.S. will need three athletes to perform well on each apparatus during the team final in Tokyo.
After one night of these trials, Wiskus fits that mold. He’s the U.S. silver medalist on the parallel bars, and posted the best score (14.500). In addition to his third-place finish on the high bar, Wiskus earned the third-highest mark on the vault. His other routines were also solid, each landing in the top eight.
At the U.S. Championships, Wiskus felt confident in his routines apart from the high bar and vaults, which featured significant landing deductions. Wiskus on Thursday began his outing with an exceptional vault, taking only a small hop after showing two-and-a-half twists and improving his score from nationals by a full point.
Wiskus entered this summer as a serious contender to make the U.S. team. In his final collegiate competition, Wiskus placed second behind Malone at the NCAA championships while representing the University of Minnesota, which cut its men’s gymnastics program after this season. He had a strong showing at nationals until that final routine. If Wiskus had matched his score from the first day, he would have finished fourth in the all-around and not too far out of second.
His performance at these trials didn’t require any hypothetical calculations. He finished all his routines without major mistakes, and his scores will benefit the U.S. team if he can carry them to Tokyo.
Wiskus watched the recent U.S. diving trials because he had a friend competing, and he’s followed the highlights on social media from some other sports. Wiskus called it “really inspiring and it’s cool to see people’s dreams come true.” And now he’s one night of competition away from achieving his own.