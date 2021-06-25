The race also produced one of the most devastating moments of the trials. Leah Falland was in third and running strong with two laps to go before she tripped on her landing over a hurdle. Falland tried to recover but dropped out of qualifying for what would have been her first Olympics at age 29. At the finish line, as Coburn hugged the second- and third-place finishers, Falland cried, down on all fours.