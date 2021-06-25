On a bustling day at Hayward Field, many stars asserted themselves. Grant Holloway melted the track in the first round of the 110-meter hurdles. Gabby Thomas became the 10th-fastest American woman ever in the 200 meters (21.94 seconds), advancing to a final where she will run against Allyson Felix. Rai Benjamin won his 400-meter hurdles semifinal so easily that he peered into the stands to find his mother as he trotted home. Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad played with their food in the first round of the women’s 400-meter hurdles. Matthew Centrowitz ran a blistering final lap to win his 1,500-meter semifinal. Hillary Bor won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, sending him to his second Olympics alongside Bernard Keter and Mason Ferlic.