Around that time, Chiles’s mom traveled for work, leaving Jordan at home with her dad. Their high-energy daughter was in “rare form” that week, Chiles’s mom said. They desperately needed to find an outlet for Jordan — who already enjoyed flipping so much that others would ask how long she had been taking gymnastics classes — so they headed straight from the airport to a local club. They blindfolded Jordan on the way to her first class that week. She cried when they unveiled the surprise because she was hoping for a puppy. After the initial disappointment, she was captivated by the trampolines and the equipment that allowed her to flip freely.