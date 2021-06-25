She was going back to the place where her American journey had started. In past media interviews, Kelati has shared little about her early life in Eritrea. It would have been a difficult place from which to launch an athletic career. Human rights groups consider Eritrea’s government one of the most repressive in the world, and thousands attempt to flee and seek asylum every year. Travel abroad is severely restricted, and the regime does not allow people to the leave the country without permission, according to Amnesty International.