About a century later, the sport was adapted for purely human use in Britain, with athletes running from town to town, steeple to steeple, while surmounting the obstacles without the assistance of a horse. In 1879, it was turned into a track event at the English Championships, and the event has been held in varying distances as a men’s event at every Olympics since the 1900 Paris Games (it became an Olympic women’s event only in 2008). The prestigious Diamond League eliminated steeplechase (among several other sports) in 2020, part of an effort to shorten championship meets and keep audiences engaged.