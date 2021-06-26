Heritage High alum Weini Kelati did not finish the race, but even making the trials had been a journey. She grew up in Eritrea and became one of the nation’s best runners by 17. She traveled to Eugene for the 2014 junior world championships. When the meet ended, she did not board her flight home, having decided to start a new life in the United States. She lived with a third cousin in Leesburg and starred for Heritage’s cross-country team, then graduated from New Mexico as a two-time NCAA champion.