The Olympic trials feature two nights of competition, and the results are cumulative. The U.S. men have not medaled as a team at the past two Olympics, and they have won only two individual medals at world championships held since the 2016 Games.
What to know about the men’s final
How is the team selected?
The top two finishers in the women’s trials will earn spots on the four-member team. The selection committee will determine the other two members of the team. The committee will consider the results at the trials and the U.S. championships held earlier this month, along with the team’s needs and each gymnast’s difficulty of routines, execution and consistency. The committee will select another gymnast to compete in Tokyo as an individual in addition to Carey.
On the men’s side, the top finisher at the trials will earn an Olympic berth. The runner-up also will receive a spot on the four-member team if he places in the top three on a minimum of three events. The selection committee will determine the other two team members and the individual who will compete in Tokyo.
Brody Malone leads heading into Day 2
After the first night of competition, Stanford’s Brody Malone led the field with a 85.250. He also earned the top scores on floor (tied with Sam Mikulak) and high bar. Malone, 21, has been Team USA’s breakout star heading into the Tokyo Games. He won the all-around title at the NCAA championship and the U.S. Championships.
Behind Malone, the U.S. Olympic team is starting to take shape. Shane Wiskus is in second (84.300), followed by Yul Moldauer (83.650). They were both members of the 2019 world championships team, but this would be the first Olympics for each of them. Mikulak, already a two-time Olympian, is in fourth (83.200). All four will be in solid position to make the team if they repeat those performances Saturday.
It’s important to remember that the top four finishers will not necessarily be named to the Olympic team. The top all-arounder automatically earns a spot, and so does the second-place finisher, as long as he places in the top three on a minimum of three events. But beyond that, the selection committee decides the team.
Shane Wiskus finds redemption on a strong night at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials
Not long after Shane Wiskus stuck his dismount from the high bar, he lifted his arms and let out a scream. At Thursday’s U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, Wiskus successfully finished a critical routine for his hopes of heading to Tokyo. And it signified an important step further away from his shocking, mistake-ridden routine at nationals three weeks ago.
The routine midway through the first night of competition here at the Dome at America’s Center contributed to a strong overall performance for Wiskus. He will return for Saturday’s competition — after which the U.S. Olympic team will be named — with a solid set of scores and a second-place standing in the all-around.
“It’s a tremendous amount of mental strength,” U.S. high performance director Brett McClure said of Wiskus’s ability to move on from his trouble in Fort Worth. “Especially when something dramatic like that happens, you want to have a very, very short-term memory … He showed that he has the ability to do that, which is extremely valuable.”