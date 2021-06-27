The top two finishers in the women’s trials will earn spots on the four-member team. The selection committee will determine the other two members of the team. The committee will consider the results at the trials and the U.S. championships held earlier this month, along with the team’s needs and each gymnast’s difficulty of routines, execution and consistency. The committee will select another gymnast to compete in Tokyo as an individual in addition to Jade Carey, who mathematically clinched an Olympic berth as an individual through the apparatus World Cup series.