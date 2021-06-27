What to know about the women’s final day
Who might earn the fourth spot?
With Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles all poised to make the four-member team, there’s only one spot with significant uncertainty. And a handful of gymnasts are hoping to make the case they deserve it.
The gymnast who finishes fourth is not guaranteed the spot. The gymnast will be chosen by a selection committee. But with the gymnasts seemingly in contention all in fourth, fifth and sixth place after the first night, the athlete who lands ahead of the others in the all-around might have an advantage.
The competition is tight; 2016 Olympics alternate MyKayla Skinner is in fourth (56.598), followed by Grace McCallum (56.498) and Kayla DiCello (56.298). All three will enter Sunday’s meet knowing they need to hit their routines.
It’s important to consider that a team with Biles, Lee and Chiles would probably need a fourth gymnast who can contribute on vault and floor. Biles and Chiles could help Team USA on every apparatus, and even though Lee is a strong all-arounder, she has dealt with an ankle injury. Lee’s best events are bars and beam, so the team might need more reinforcement on those events.
Skinner, McCallum and DiCello fit that mold. Skinner has an excellent vault that scored a 15.133, and she had an outstanding showing Friday. McCallum and DiCello each have a slight edge on floor.
Leanne Wong entered this meet as a top contender for the team. She finished fifth at nationals three weeks ago. But on the first night of trials, she had serious struggles on beam. Wong did well on vault and floor, the events Team USA might want her to compete in during a team final, but it’s unclear whether the selection committee would lean in favor of a gymnast who had mistakes like those at the trials.
How is the team selected?
The top two finishers in the women’s trials will earn spots on the four-member team. The selection committee will determine the other two members of the team. The committee will consider the results at the trials and the U.S. championships held earlier this month, along with the team’s needs and each gymnast’s difficulty of routines, execution and consistency. The committee will select another gymnast to compete in Tokyo as an individual in addition to Jade Carey, who mathematically clinched an Olympic berth as an individual through the apparatus World Cup series.