“And then I’m like, if I let it flow, if I let it go, if I let it be smooth and rhythmic and get into that Noah Lyles groove,” Lyles said later, “that’s when everything starts moving the way I want to.”
Lyles found his coach, Lance Brauman. “I think I entered into a new state of mind,” Lyles told him.
“I hope it’s the aggressive state of mind,” Brauman replied.
“Nah, it’s the smooth pattern state of mind,” Lyles said. “I think this works.”
Lyles rediscovered part of himself Sunday night, and next month he can carry it with him to Tokyo. Lyles, a 23-year-old marked for greatness since he was filling up trophy cases at T.C. Williams High in Alexandria, dusted the field in the 200 meters final, the last event of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. He made his first Olympics by screaming around the turn in the lead and never flinching. Lyles finished in 19.74 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.
“A lot of relief,” Lyles said. “A lot of joy, too.”
Kenny Bednarek finished second, but Lyles’s biggest challenge may have come from 17-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton. Knighton re-broke the junior world record he had stolen from Usain Bolt the night before, blazing across in 19.84 seconds for third place to become America’s youngest track and field Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.
“I’m on the team at 17,” Knighton said. “I can’t complain about that.”
Lyles came to the trials with a goal to win three gold medals in Tokyo, a dream dashed when he finished seventh in the 100 meters. Over the weekend, he reestablished himself as the gold medal favorite in the 200, the event in which he is the fourth-fastest man ever and the reigning world champion. He wants and expects to run on the U.S. 4x100 relay team, which will be an overwhelming favorite. Two gold medals are within his grasp.
Lyles achieved a different kind of victory Sunday night, even apart from winning the trials. Lyles’s playful, vibrant personality defined him as his career rocketed. The past year has challenged him on various levels, and leading up to the trials he ran without his usual joy. At an early-season meeting, he spoke about the doubt and pressure that comes with running as a world champion. He blocked out any such thoughts Sunday.
“I went out there and I had fun,” Lyles said. “Another thing I’ve been struggling to have this year was some fun on the track. I know I’ve said a lot, ‘The day I stop having fun is the day I leave.’ And I was not having fun this year, and I did not want to leave. I was like, ‘I know this can be fun. I just have to bide my time.’ Going out there, it was fun again. It was nice to see a little bit of that old Noah, but see a lot of new Noah.”
The last year took a toll on Lyles. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Lyles waded into social issues. He expressed his pain and spoke about racial injustice and police brutality. At races, he wore a black glove on his hand in tribute to John Carlos and Tommie Smith. On the night of the 100 meters final at the trials last weekend, while standing at the starting line, Lyles raised his fist, wrapped in a fingerless black glove. “We’re still dying in the streets,” he said afterward. “Just because we stopped talking about it in the news and just because the Olympics are going on doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”
As he grappled with social issues and how he fit into America as a young Black man, Lyles struggled mentally. Last summer, he revealed on social media that he had started taking antidepressant medication.
Lyles underwent physical travails this year, which he detailed Sunday night. Early this year, the massage therapist Lyles has worked with since he turned professional, whom he counts among his best friends, came down with an illness. Just as Lyles began the hardest training of his career, she had to take leave. He felt achy and sore at practice. He ran slower times than expected. At one point, his brother Josephus, a runner who qualified for the 200 semifinal, asked him, “Why are you so afraid to run?”
Finally, his massage therapist returned. Lyles would sometimes endure four-hour massage sessions. By late May, he felt like he could run as fast as he wanted to.
“It’s been a rough mental battle for me,” Lyles said. “And gosh does it feel good we’ve made it through this pass.”
Lyles walked on to the track with a clear head and pure confidence. In the starting blocks, Lyles raised both hands over his head and looked skyward, then pulled his arms tight to his chest. It was the “spirit bomb,” the signature move of Goku, his favorite character from the anime cartoon “Dragon Ball Z.” When Goku performs the spirit bomb, he asks for energy from all the life-forms in the universe.
When the gun sounded, Lyles took his first two steps and thought, “Flow.” He knew he would execute a strong transition, and he knew he would carry speed coming off the turn. He led when the runners rounded the corner. He kept pressing and held off Bednarek and Knighton. He crossed the line and raised his right index finger in the air.
Lyles knelt on the track, closed his eyes and placed his hands together in front of his face, as if praying.
“I knew when I went to the call room I was going to be the one to win today,” Lyles said. “It wasn’t the joy and the excitement that got to me. It was a peace and serenity came over me instead of that excited, dramatic, flaring Noah I’ve had in the past. I feel like I’m changing. And I’m okay with that.”