“This is what I’ve been hoping for,” Lyles said late Sunday night, after he won the 200 meters. “This is what I was sitting on my couch with my brother in 2015 watching world championships and thinking, ‘When I get to world championships, when our year comes, there ain’t gonna be none of these misses; there ain’t gonna be none of these dropped batons; there ain’t gonna be just getting into the finals.’ There’s going to be only wins. There’s only golds. There’s no Jamaican dominance. There’s only U.S. dominance. When we come, we are going to be the dominant force. We’re going to start breaking records. And to see it happening, I knew it was coming. Now you can only sit back and watch and be proud.”