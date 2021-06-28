Whether you consume track and field through “Today Show” highlights or Diamond League streams, the past 10 days in Eugene, Ore., were enough to make you wonder what may come next at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States won 32 track and field medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The trials hinted at a team that could blow past that.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
With one eye on Tokyo, here’s what we learned from the U.S. Olympic trials.
There’s a new marquee Olympics track and field event. Usain Bolt sucked up oxygen around the track at the past three Olympics, especially in the 100 meters. The most anticipated event this year — with apologies to Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in the 400-meter hurdles — will be run at the same distance, but on the women’s side. Sha’Carri Richardson, who at 21 has the style and confidence to captivate a broad American audience, will try to win the U.S.’s first gold in the event in 25 years.
She’ll have to beat Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who at 34 has the fastest time in the world this year and is trying to become the first woman to win three gold medals in the 100 meters. Nigerian Blessing Okagbare will provide a challenge, and 2016 gold medalist Elaine Thompson of Jamaica and Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith are still in the mix. The competition may be enough to push one sprinter to challenge Griffith Joyner’s hallowed, 33-yeard-old record of 10.49 seconds.
The first-timers are here to take over. The youth and depth of the U.S. team seemed promising entering the trials. Afterward, it seems outrageous. Athing Mu, Grant Holloway, Michael Norman, Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, Richardson and Thomas have never been to the Olympics, but they will head to Tokyo as gold-medal favorites and some of the biggest stars on the U.S. team.
That list doesn’t even include McLaughlin and high jumper Vashti Cunningham, who both made it to Rio as overmatched teenagers five years ago and will return to their second Olympics seeking gold medals. And it leaves off Knighton, who at 17 ran the 200 in 19.84 to become the youngest U.S. track and field Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964. It also excludes Donavan Brazier, the top-ranked 800 runner who suffered a shocking upset in Eugene.
“This is what I’ve been hoping for,” Lyles said late Sunday night, after he won the 200 meters. “This is what I was sitting on my couch with my brother in 2015 watching world championships and thinking, ‘When I get to world championships, when our year comes, there ain’t gonna be none of these misses; there ain’t gonna be none of these dropped batons; there ain’t gonna be just getting into the finals.’ There’s going to be only wins. There’s only golds. There’s no Jamaican dominance. There’s only U.S. dominance. When we come, we are going to be the dominant force. We’re going to start breaking records. And to see it happening, I knew it was coming. Now you can only sit back and watch and be proud.”
The young Americans still have to perform in Tokyo. But the trials suggested a new generation of American track has arrived.
Allyson Felix can get to double digits. It’s not all about youth. Felix provided perhaps the most memorable moment of the trials when she finished second to in the 400 meters to fellow mother Quanera Hayes and made her fifth Olympics at age 35. In Tokyo, she’ll try to add to her nine Olympic medals, six of which are gold.
Felix ran her fastest time in four years in the 400, and she also ran well in the 200, but just got beat in an exceedingly fast final. It will still be an uphill battle for her to find the podium individually — she has just the 10th fastest this year. But as she proved last week, and for the past three years, it would be foolish to count her out. Her best chance to medal may be in the relays, either the 4x400 or the mixed event being introduced in Tokyo. Her experience would be just as much of an asset as her speed.
The U.S. should dominate the sprints. The eight fastest men in the world this year in the 100 meters are all Americans. Five have broken 9.90 seconds, a mark only one non-American — Nigerian Divine Oduduru — has bettered in the past three years. Trayvon Bromell will enter Tokyo the clear-cut favorite to win gold.
The U.S. may not be that dominant across the board, but the event illustrates how the U.S. has pulled away in the sprints. In every event, the U.S. will send out a sprinter who will contend for, if not be favored to win, a gold medal.
“Shoot, I want all the sprints,” Lyles said. “Plain and simple. 100. 200. 400. 400 hurdles. 110 hurdles. 800. Men’s and women. Shoot, I want it all. And I don’t think I’m crazy for saying we could do it. Of course I want the golds, but shoot — why not sweep ‘em all? Why not go top three in each one? I don’t think it’s crazy.”
Sweeping every medal — that is crazy. (Sorry, Noah.) And runners such as Fraser-Pryce, Norway’s Karston Warholm (men’s 400 hurdles) and the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 200 or 400) will have plenty to say about it. But the U.S. has a legitimate chance to become the first country since 1956 to win every gold medal in the sprints.
Matthew Centrowitz still has it. Had the Olympics taken place as originally scheduled, Centrowitz may not have been able to defend his 2016 gold medal. But he used the extra year to rediscover his health and best form, and in Eugene, he ran in total command, no matter that 20-year-old Cole Hocker out-kicked him for the title. He controlled every heat of the 1,500 meters, and he may again be a threat to medal. Centrowitz may not be the fastest man at 1,500, but drop him in a pack of runners and more often than not he’ll figure out a way to cross the line first.
The throwers are worth keeping an eye on. Ryan Crouser set a world record in the shot put, and the man most likely to topple him is teammate Joe Kovacs. DeAnna Price became the second-longest thrower in women’s hammer history. All three members of the women’s hammer throw team — Price, Brooke Anderson and Gwen Berry — rank among the top six throwers ever.