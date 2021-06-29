As opposed to a hard-working woman who hasn’t so much as broken a rule. Who has done nothing but self-start, achieve and support herself by working multiple part-time jobs while winning medals in the hammer throw. Who simply tried to read and think after Michael Brown was shot six times by police in the streets of her hometown in 2014, because she was frightened for her son, a 15-year-old Black male with a potential bull’s eye on him. And who is simply trying to provoke some thought over the fact that the anthem was written in 1814, when Blacks were enslaved and regarded as just three-fifths of a person, and basic racial justice still hasn’t been achieved.