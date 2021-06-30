“You know, Father Time takes its toll,” USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said of the 36-year-old James on ESPN Radio. “ … If you’re a human being, your body is built to go [only] so long, depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he’s got a lot of things going on in his life.
“So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over.”
James’s name was not included when USA Basketball announced on Monday the 12-player roster for the men’s team that will compete in Tokyo. He had already signaled earlier this month that he did not plan to participate when he told reporters following his Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns, “I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad instead of the Olympics.”
That was a reference to James’s starring role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” set to be released in mid-July. He also said he wanted to get more rest to recover from an ankle injury that cost him most of the second half of the regular season. James reaggravated that injury just before the postseason began and after teammate Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury during the series against the Suns, the Lakers fell in the first round and were unable to repeat as NBA champions.
In theory, that early exit and disappointing title defense might have given James some motivation to pursue another Olympic gold medal, but NBA players are facing a quick turnaround from this season to the next. Despite grinding through a compressed, pandemic-altered schedule this season that some — including James himself — have blamed for a spate of high-profile injuries, the NBA is planning on starting its 2021-22 campaign in October, with training camps in just over two months’ time.
In addition to James, American players who got hurt before or during the playoffs and are not on the Olympic roster include Davis, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard. The team will have a superstar centerpiece in Kevin Durant, who returned this season from a torn Achilles’ tendon he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.
The 32-year-old Durant, whose valiant efforts could not prevent his Brooklyn Nets from being ousted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks, signed up for a shot at a third straight gold medal. Other veterans on a U.S. team otherwise notable for a slew of Olympic first-timers include the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, who competed in 2016, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, who won gold with Durant and James in 2012.
The addition of Love, a 32-year-old whose effectiveness has waned over the past few seasons, drew some complaints. Colangelo defended the choice Wednesday as a “collective decision regarding what we think is in the best interest of the team.”
“Most of the bigs in the NBA are international players,” Colangelo told ESPN. “They’re not American players.”
He asserted that his staff valued Love’s international experience and saw the 6-foot-8 forward’s skill set as fitting well with the style of play during the Olympics. In addition, Colangelo suggested that Love would essentially serve as “an insurance policy” at the “end of the bench,” a role that might not suit a 2020 all-star such as the New York Knicks’ Julius Randle.
The rest of the roster includes: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Suns); Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons); Jrue Holiday (Bucks); Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Bucks); and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
“We have some new blood, some younger players who are really excited about the opportunity,” said Colangelo. “To be around young guys who have that attitude is going to be refreshing.”
James’s first Olympic run came in 2004, when Team USA lost to Argentina in the semifinals and settled for a bronze medal, marking the first non-gold for the U.S. since it began sending mostly professional men’s basketball squads to the Games in 1992. He won gold with the 2008 “Redeem Team,” and returned to the top of the podium in 2012.