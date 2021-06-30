That was a reference to James’s starring role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” set to be released in mid-July. He also said he wanted to get more rest to recover from an ankle injury that cost him most of the second half of the regular season. James reaggravated that injury just before the postseason began and after teammate Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury during the series against the Suns, the Lakers fell in the first round and were unable to repeat as NBA champions.