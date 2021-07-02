McNeal appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld the ban, backdated to August 2020. McNeal also will be barred from competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The panel did not publish any details on its decision, which came hours after McNeal told the New York Times that she missed a drug test in January 2020 because she was in bed recovering from an abortion that she had two days earlier and did not hear anti-doping officials arrive at her home in California. While McNeal has not been accused of doping, several discrepancies in documentation to prove she had an abortion led to her ban, according to the report.
“Right now I feel excommunicated from the sport itself and stigmatized, and to me it is unfair,” McNeal said in the Times’ report, which was published late Thursday night. “I just don’t believe that this warranted a suspension at all, much less a five-year suspension, for just a technicality, an honest mistake during a very emotional time.”
The five-year ban is longer than most track doping punishments because McNeal has violated rules before. After leading the U.S. to a sweep of the hurdles in Rio, she was banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a year after missing three random drugs tests in 2016. That caused her to miss the 2017 world championships.
McNeal had held out hope that she would win an appeal after being banned earlier this year, and while her case was pending, she was allowed to compete in the last month’s U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. She finished second in the 100-meter hurdles finals behind winner Keni Harrison and ahead of third-place finisher Christina Clemons.
The ban of McNeal means that Gabbi Cunningham, who finished fourth in the event, is expected to take the third spot on the team alongside Harrison and Clemons in Tokyo. The final roster is expected to be announced by USA Track and Field next week.