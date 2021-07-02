Richardson would receive at least a 30-day suspension and her performance at the trials would be disqualified under the anti-doping rules of World Athletics, track and field’s international governing body. The suspension would begin from when her test was taken.
The timing would prevent her from competing in the 100 meters, as would the selection process for United States Track & Field — her times were disqualified, and USATF chooses individual teams based strictly on performance at the trials. But the suspension may expire in time for her to compete in the 4x100 relay, which begins in Tokyo on Aug. 6, and USATF has more discretion for choosing relay-team members.
Richardson appears to be limited in her appeal options, and marijuana’s widespread legality and acceptance in the United States seem unlikely to help her cause. According to the World Athletics anti-doping rules, cannabis products are considered a substance of abuse and prohibited for athletes, who are tested for it only in competition. If an athlete can prove the drug did not help her performance, she can reduce a three-month suspension to one month if she undergoes a treatment program.
The finding of a failed test for a drug classified as a substance of abuse, according to World Athletics’ anti-doping rule book, “is final and not subject to any challenge by an Athlete or other Person, including (without limitation) any challenge based on an argument that the substance or method is not a masking agent or does not have the potential to enhance performance, represent a health risk, or violate the spirit of sport.”
Richardson, 21, won the 100 meters at the trials and is the second-fastest woman in the event this year, having run it in 10.72 seconds in May. Along with her blazing speed, Richardson’s style and confidence ensured she would have become one of the faces of American track and field at the Games.
Richardson sprinted with orange hair flowing behind her, long fingernails and extended eyelashes. After she dusted the field in a semifinal, Richardson told an on-track interviewer, “I want the world to know I am that girl.” Her Instagram followers doubled to more than 1 million, and she received social media shout-outs from, among others, former first lady Michelle Obama and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.
Renaldo Nehemiah, Richardson’s agent, did not respond to messages requesting comment. USATF did not return a message.
The Jamaican Gleaner first reported Richardson’s failed drug test.
On Thursday, Richardson pulled out of a Diamond League meet in Sweden. Thursday morning, Richardson sent a cryptic message on her Twitter feed, writing, “I am human.”
Marijuana use has led to high-profile discipline in the past. In 2009, decorated swimmer Michael Phelps was suspended three months by USA Swimming after a video of him smoking marijuana surfaced. Owing to the timing, Phelps did not miss the Olympics.
It has also recently ensnared lower-profile athletes. Kahmari Montgomery, who specializes in the 400 meters, accepted a one-month ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency in early June after he tested positive for marijuana. Swimmer Tate Jackson received the same punishment in April. In March, USADA suspended James Ellis six months for using cannabinoids.
If the suspension holds, Richardson’s performance at the trials would be stricken. Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the 100 meters, would be first in line to replace Richardson. Prandini already made the U.S. Olympic team in the 200 meters.