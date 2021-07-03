The most pertinent question in her complicated case doubles as the most neglected: How is Richardson doing? What is she feeling now? What does she need to heal? During the “Today” interview, Savannah Guthrie couldn’t quite get back to the humanity of it all. Richardson’s story is one of devastation, not shame. She confronted celebrity and mortality at the same time. She’s so close to the dream of being the fastest woman in the world, yet burdened by the reality of loss. Like every other world-class athlete, she outlasted covid-19 to receive this delayed thrill, and then she found herself doing emotional interviews with reporters who couldn’t say her name correctly.