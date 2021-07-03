Self-care is not an Olympic sport, clearly. This aggrandized, conceited movement makes it neither a priority nor a concern worthy of more than lip service. If athletes insist on toiling in their humanness, they can take their emotions and hurt and need for relief somewhere else.
It matters only that Richardson tested positive for THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana, and the inflexible rules are the inflexible rules. She’s now on a month-long, dream-crushing suspension for being 21 and overwhelmed. She won’t get to challenge for the 100-meter gold medal, which means the Tokyo Games loses a key figure in a highly anticipated event. She clings to hope that, because her suspension ends before the 4x100 relay, she will be eligible to compete. But at this time, she can’t be certain.
“Right now, I’m just putting all of my energy into dealing with what I need to do to heal myself,” Richardson said during a “Today” show interview Friday.
She did not mount a defense. She took responsibility and apologized to everyone, including “the haters.” Then she made a heartbreaking plea: to be seen as a full person. “Sitting here, I just say, don’t judge me,” Richardson said. “Because I am human. I’m you. I just happen to run a little faster.”
Just two weeks ago, Richardson burst into stardom with incandescent orange hair and the verve to match. She dared to say, “I want to tell the world, I am that girl.” That girl who expected to restore American supremacy in the 100 meters. That girl who aimed to be the first American to win gold in the event since Gail Devers in 1996. That girl with her own dragon tattoo and a name (sha-KERRY) that she’d make you pronounce properly. That. Girl.
But by the 12th day of her dizzying stardom, she was just the latest hot topic in a shouting sports world, with a tale with so much complexity that it rose to a larger and more clamorous societal debate. Considering her admission of mental health struggles, the whole controversy feels abusive. It feels torturous just to observe Richardson, who symbolized audacity and joy and seemingly unfettered youth only five minutes ago, stand in the middle as her pain turned into another battleground in our never-ending culture wars.
The most pertinent question in her complicated case doubles as the most neglected: How is Richardson doing? What is she feeling now? What does she need to heal? During the “Today” interview, Savannah Guthrie couldn’t quite get back to the humanity of it all. Richardson’s story is one of devastation, not shame. She confronted celebrity and mortality at the same time. She’s so close to the dream of being the fastest woman in the world, yet burdened by the reality of loss. Like every other world-class athlete, she outlasted covid-19 to receive this delayed thrill, and then she found herself doing emotional interviews with reporters who couldn’t say her name correctly.
“Everybody has struggles, and I understand that,” Richardson said during the trials. “But y’all see me on the track, and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but [family] and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.”
She was struggling then. We were too concerned with the bold things she’d say and how that hair made her seem like a rocket. She needed an outlet. She chose marijuana, and even though it is legal in Oregon, she knew the consequences if testing revealed the drug. It was a regrettable decision, but perhaps it indicates the level of her pain.
“Just blinded by emotions, just blinded by hurting, I knew I couldn’t hide myself,” Richardson said. “In some type of way, I was just trying to hide my pain.”
The rigidity of an outdated policy forces the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to be disturbingly intolerant. It is bolted in ideology to the World Anti-Doping Agency, which lacks agility and compassion. WADA members are so inflexible that, if you ask, “How is your day?” to them, they probably pause to consult their calendar.
The intention of anti-doping policies is to police the cheaters and protect the integrity of sports. Maintaining outdated policies puts WADA at odds with many U.S. states that have legalized marijuana or loosened restrictions. In addition, there are many other countries and sports leagues adjusting to the times. But the Olympics are still acting all Olympic-like.
WADA may think it is keeping order. In Richardson’s situation, however, it robbed a 21-year-old of her joy during a difficult time and reintroduced us to the long, racist history of cannabis being used as a tool to demonize Black people. That’s why Richardson chose her words carefully: “I am human.” She made a mistake, and it was considered enough of an honest one for the USADA to reduce a possible three-month suspension to just one month. But it seems there is no avenue for a more dramatic, compassionate exemption.
Go far enough down the rabbit hole of WADA justification, and you find a little insight amid all the rancid moralizing. For a drug to be on the banned list, it must satisfy two of three criteria: 1. Pose a health risk to athletes 2. Possess the potential to enhance performance. 3. Violate the “spirit of sport.”
Sure, there’s a health risk to abusing marijuana, and you don’t want athletes competing while high. So, we can give them the first one, though using it in moderation out of competition to relax or recover poses no real risk. On the other hand, I’ll never buy the flimsy science theorizing marijuana could be a performance enhancer. So that brings us to the “spirit of sport” idea. In 2011, WADA published a document that included this passage: “The international anti-doping community believes that the role model of athletes in modern society is intrinsically incompatible with use or abuse of cannabis.”
If that sermon were true, Richardson wouldn’t be receiving all the support and understanding from peers, fans and people who just admire her for attempting to manage the pain as best she could. It’s something that many of us have tried to do for most of the past year and a half.
At a time when athletes are finally letting us in, Richardson’s authenticity and willingness to struggle openly will live longer than the setback of this suspension. She is a role model for this time — a powerful, flawed, important one. She honors the spirit of sport with her accountability and tenacity, and even though she made a mistake, she honors it with dignity.
She is human. She is still that girl. And she will evolve.
That rule book, on the other hand, looks dusty and unreliable, signifying an Olympic movement desperate for revision.