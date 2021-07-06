Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
She added that she was “honored” to have as teammates the other American show jumpers: Laura Kraut, Kent Farrington and McLain Ward. While each member of that trio already has Olympic experience and team medals to show for it — including golds for Ward and Kraut — Springsteen is on her way to her first Summer Games.
In Tokyo, she is set to ride a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. “There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime,” Springsteen wrote Tuesday.
Also posting with pride on Instagram was Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s mother and the wife of the “Boss” of the E Street Band. Scialfa has been a band member since 1984.
Referring to her daughter as “my sweet girl,” Scialfa shared a photo Tuesday of Springsteen atop a horse and wrote, “Happy for you.”
Springsteen is one of three children born to Scialfa and the “Born to Run” artist, who opted to move back from Los Angeles to New Jersey to raise their family, per reports.
“When I was about 13, we moved full-time to our farm,” Jessica Springsteen said last year. “We were always surrounded by animals as kids, which was really nice. We had chickens, cows, pigs — you name it!
“I started riding when I was about 4 or 5,” she continued. “My parents always said I was competitive straight away, but I just loved to be around horses. I never wanted to miss a lesson; I was committed and took it very seriously from a young age.”
She has credited her parents with helping her stay determined to succeed in equestrianism. They were also uniquely able to appreciate a peripatetic lifestyle that has her traveling with her horses to events all over the world.
“They obviously found their passion when they were younger with music, and they recognize how hard it is,” Springsteen said in 2019. “Some people go through their entire life without finding something that they really love, so they just kind of really pushed me. They know that you just have to keep going. And they’ve really instilled that in me.”
While Springsteen was attending Duke, she came close to making the 2012 Olympic equestrian team, and she appeared on her way to being part of the 2016 contingent when her top horse at the time began faltering with leg issues.
“It really felt like the Olympics was the next goal,” she said in September 2015. “It’s definitely a disappointment to not be in contention for that right now, to not have a horse I can compete with.”
On Tuesday, Springsteen was expressing “endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality.”
She added, “We are Tokyo bound!!”
Her parents likely won’t be accompanying Springsteen to cheer her on. With the coronavirus pandemic still a major challenge for Japanese authorities, they have banned potential Olympics attendees from overseas and are still debating how many domestic fans, if any, might be able to watch events in person.
“My parents love the sport, and I love having them at the competitions, but I’m happy that they are staying safe at home,” Springsteen said last year. “Everyone is adjusting to the new normal right now.”