The races, along with long-distance walking events, were moved to Sapporo in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido last year, to avoid Tokyo’s intense heat and humidity.
On Tuesday, organizers said they had met with local authorities and decided to keep spectators away too.
“At the meeting, it was agreed that in view of the current COVID-19 situation, it will be necessary to reduce the risk of infection by restricting the movement of members of the public,” the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said in a statement. “It has therefore been decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating along the course.”
It is the latest setback for an Olympics that even the country’s deputy prime minister has called “cursed.”
Overseas spectators have already been barred for attending. Two weeks ago, organizers said they would allow limited numbers of domestic fans, with attendances capped at 10,000 or 50 percent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller.
But as covid-19 infections rise in Tokyo, they have already been forced to rethink that decision. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to extend a “quasi state of emergency” to cover Tokyo during the Games, with renewed restrictions on restaurants and bars.
This week, Kyodo News reported that all events taking place in large stadiums — and all events ending after 9 p.m. at night — are likely to be take place without any fans. That would include the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as the Track and Field program.
But organizers have already said that VIP guests will not count as spectators, and the Asahi newspaper said they would be exempt from the spectator ban.
Organizers are expected to announce their decision about fans after a meeting with the International Committee that is likely to take place on Thursday.
The Olympics, in short, is shaping up to be a largely made-for-TV affair, with only a few bigwigs and media representatives in attendance for many of the most dramatic moments. For the ordinary people of Tokyo, though, it is likely to be a rather less joyful affair, with many ticket holders, who won their places in fiercely competitive raffles, likely to be disappointed.
Nor will there be much of a celebration as the Olympic torch finally wends its way to Tokyo after a four-month journey around Japan that has been badly disrupted by the pandemic.
The Tokyo metropolitan government said the relay would be taken off public roads for most of its final 15-day leg around the capital prefecture, apart from some legs taking place on small islands.
Organizers insist the Games will be safe and secure, and are trying to keep competitors, officials and media representatives largely enclosed in a bubble to prevent them introducing new infections into Japan. The vast majority will also be vaccinated, and will be frequently tested while in the country.
But already two Ugandans, one athlete and a coach, and one Serbian competitor, have tested positive for the coronavirus after entering the country. The Ugandans had already been vaccinated. Twelve Olympic staff members have also tested positive for covid this month, including two that work at the Olympic Village, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Julia Mio Inuma contributed to this report.