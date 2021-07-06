On Tuesday, the Russian Olympic Committee published its final list of 335 athletes bound for Tokyo. The group is not competing under the banner of “Russia,” but as “ROC” — the Russian Olympic Committee — and even that full name can’t be displayed. The Committee flag — three flames flying above Olympic rings — is to be flown and displayed in lieu of the Russian Flag.
After a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned 2015 report found evidence of institutionalized doping and manipulation of lab data, Russia was banned for four years from using its name, flag and anthem at world sports championships, including the Olympics. In December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved that original ban. The package of sanctions were the “strongest set of consequences” ever imposed for doping-related offenses, according to WADA. But some Olympic leaders see the punishments as being overly light.
President Vladmir Putin in 2017 said that either competing under a neutral flag or boycotting the Olympics completely would be a “humiliation for the country,” reported the Associated Press. But Russia decided to send its athletes.
At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Russian athletes marched the opening ceremony bearing the Olympic flag and the title “Olympic Athlete from Russia.” The team wore light gray coats, white scarves and hats, and blue jeans — a divergence from their usual attire of bold red, white, and blue.
But in time for this Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed some small wins for Russia: They could use their national colors. They could keep the name “Russia” if words similar to “Neutral Athlete” had equal prominence on uniforms.
An Olympic fashion show in April shows that Russia took the CAS up on its offer. Wearing polo tops and sweatpants cut with bold white, blue and red diagonal bands, it’s not hard to spot the Russian athletes.
Even Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that one doesn’t need a “strong imagination” to see the national flag in the uniform design, the AP reported.
But CAS officials rejected the Russian team’s original first choice national anthem replacement: Soviet-Era folk song “Katyusha” “Considering the melody has associations with our homeland,” Pozdnyakov found a compromise in Russian composer Tchaikovsky.
It’s not the first time Russian athletes competed under a neutral flag.
The dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1992 occurred only two months before the Olympics, so athletes from the former Soviet Union, except the Baltic States, participated under a neutral flag at the Winter Olympics in Albertville and the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. When athletes won gold medals, the Olympic hymn was played.
Despite turbulence, the team ranked on top at the Summer Games and runner-up at the 1992 Winter medal table. Afterward, nations slowly made their debut as independent states at the Olympics.
Philip D’Agati, a scholar of sports in international relations, knows that power plays in athletics have often been a political statement.
Sports is an opportunity to “project power and project greatness,” he told The Post. In the early and mid 20th century, the idea was that if your system could invest in physical fitness, sports and athleticism, it meant that your political and economic system was stable and healthy.
“If the Soviet Union was going to be the symbol of the success of a communist socialist state, then the athletes had to win to prove that,” he said. Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin had a policy under which athletes and trainers had to effectively guarantee victory before they were allowed to compete.
Times have changed, but Russia continues to take the Olympics seriously. This year, however, a shadow will continue to loom over Russia’s Olympic presence, D’Agati said: the embarrassment of having been caught cheating. And, any points scored or world records set by a Russian athlete will not be scored as a Russia win — at least per official records.
The games could nonetheless provide possibilities for Russia to burnish its image. “Domestic politics is a mess,” Sufian Zhemukhov, a scholar of post-Soviet politics, told The Post. Between the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, protests, the pandemic, distrust of local vaccines and conflict with Ukraine, it would be “really, really great” for the Kremlin “to have a distraction,” he said.