After a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned 2015 report found evidence of institutionalized doping and manipulation of lab data, Russia was banned for four years from using its name, flag and anthem at world sports championships, including the Olympics. In December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved that original ban. The package of sanctions were the “strongest set of consequences” ever imposed for doping-related offenses, according to WADA. But some Olympic leaders see the punishments as being overly light.