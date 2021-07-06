“Right now, I’m just putting all of my energy into dealing with what I need to do to heal myself,” Richardson said Friday on the “Today Show.” “If I’m allowed to receive that blessing, then I’m grateful for it. But if not, right now, I’m going to just focus on myself.”
Richardson tested positive for marijuana, which is listed as a substance of abuse on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list, at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. last month. In a Friday morning interview on the Today Show, Richardson said she used marijuana to cope with the discovery, which she learned from a reporter during an interview, that her biological mother had recently died. The new information, combined with the pressure to perform, left her “in a state of emotional panic,” she said.
Last Friday, operating under WADA code, the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson 30 days and vacated her results from the trials, making her ineligible to compete in the 100 meters at the Olympics under USATF’s selection process.
Despite the ban, Richardson still had hope of competing in Tokyo. The relay will take place in Tokyo in on Aug. 5 and 6, after Richardson’s suspension expires. USATF strictly uses trials performance to select teams for individual events, but under its rules for relays it has greater discretion to choose athletes.
USATF filled its 4x100 relay pool spots with English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs, who finished sixth and seventh at the trials, the best finishes behind Richardson among sprinters not already on the team. Gardner is a repeat Olympian.
Richardson launched into sudden fame with her performance at the trials, blowing away the field in all three rounds of the 100 meters with striking style and bravado. Having entered as the second-fastest woman in the world this year, she ran with flame-like orange hair flowing behind her, long fingernails and extended eyelashes, evoking her idol and one of the greatest American sprinters, Florence Griffith Joyner. After a dazzling semifinal race, Richardson proclaimed to an on-track NBC interviewer, “I want the world to know I’m that girl.”
The suspension drew reaction from American lawmakers. On Saturday, President Biden said: “Everybody knows of the rules going in. Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules. … I was really proud of the way she responded.”
On Friday night, as part of the House Oversight Committee, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote a letter to WADA and USADA expressing “dismay” over Richardson’s suspension. The pair urged the bodies to reconsider the policies that led to Richardson’s ban. The letter stated the suspension was not supported by science and would punish Richardson “after she inspired the country” at the U.S. trials.