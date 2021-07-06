Richardson tested positive for marijuana, which is listed as a substance of abuse on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list, at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. last month. In a Friday morning interview on the Today Show, Richardson said she used marijuana to cope with the discovery, which she learned from a reporter during an interview, that her biological mother had recently died. The new information, combined with the pressure to perform, left her “in a state of emotional panic,” she said.