Ignore the doubts in your own mind, which tell you we won’t really know how risky this was until people go back to their home countries, perhaps carrying the virus, perhaps to places where the majority of their countrymen are unvaccinated and the health care system is overwhelmed, and especially won’t know for some time what this is doing to the Japanese population. Smother your suspicion that the IOC’s real agenda is that it’s desperate to collect on $4 billion in broadcast rights fees that make up its main revenue, so their only propaganda play is to understate the risk, and campaign that everything is safe, perfectly safe, while the lawyers make dramatic changes to waivers that cover no one but their uniformly gray backsides.