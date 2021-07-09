Andrew, 22, said during a remote media availability from the U.S. swim team’s training camp in Hawaii that he chose not to get vaccinated in the month between trials and the Olympics, explaining, “It was kind of a last moment. I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to. As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated … I didn’t want to risk any days out, because there are periods where, if you take the vaccine, you have to deal with some days off.”