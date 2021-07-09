“I think we’ve held airline flights three or four different times for about 1,500 people,” said Sarah Hirshland, the chief executive of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. “So logistically it’s been quite the project to ensure that, in fact, we can accommodate and get everybody there, get them where they need to go.”
While many of the 600-plus American athletes are still stateside, the U.S. women’s soccer team arrived Thursday in Miyazaki to began preparations for the Olympic tournament. USA Boxing has been training in the same Japanese city, located on the island of Kyushu, about 600 miles from Tokyo, since July 2. And the U.S. softball team is on the ground and playing exhibition games in Iwakuni, which is about 500 miles from Tokyo.
The Tokyo-bound swim team, meantime, is wrapping up its pre-Olympic camp in Hawaii, where the scenery is idyllic even if the circumstances aren’t ideal. The camp has swimmers spread across three training sites, and because it’s still several time zones away from Tokyo, it doesn’t allow for full acclimation and the adjusting of internal body-clocks.
“It’s been a slightly different plan than we had initially — four plans ago,” said Greg Meehan, the U.S. women’s swim coach. “We embarked on this process in late 2018. Every step along the way, the USA Swimming staff and [men’s coach Dave Durden] and I put together a plan that made sense given whatever restrictions are in place.”
At any Olympics, team officials aim to get their athletes to the host city days — often weeks — ahead of time. That’s partly to isolate athletes from outside distractions, but when the Games are taking place on the other side of the world, it’s also to give competitors time to acclimate to the time change and the new environment.
In 2020, USA Track and Field officials planned to gather its full squad in Chiba, Japan, for a training camp before setting off for nearby Tokyo. After the year-long postponement, they opted against holding a camp, and most of the 125-plus member squad simply continued their domestic training after qualifying at trials. With the Olympic track and field meet not scheduled to begin until July 30, it’s possible many USATF athletes won’t reach Tokyo until the Olympics are underway.
“This idea of managing the internal clock — we call it jet lag, or circadian rhythm misalignment,” Lindsay Shaw, a senior psychologist for the USOPC, explained recently. “In typical Games, or when athletes would be typically traveling across long distances, we would maybe plan a camp in a similar time zone so they could get on the local time in advance of the competition. Of course, Tokyo has some different rules. So most teams will be arriving five to seven days in advance.”
Arriving early is particularly important for those competing outdoors and run the risk of competing in extreme conditions. Heat has been a concern surrounding the Tokyo Games since the day they were awarded, and Olympic officials have instituted a series of countermeasures — moving start times and even relocating some events, such as marathon and racewalking — for added safety. But medical professionals urge athletes to prepare for the heat by acclimatizing — arriving early and exercising for at least 7-10 days in the hot conditions.
To give athletes and teams some flexibility, the USOPC is operating a sprawling training center in Setagaya, a Tokyo suburb, and has relocated much of its high-performance staff from the organization’s headquarters in Colorado Springs. Several sports, including swimming, wrestling and some of the track and field athletes will use it as pre-Games training base.
While the USOPC always operates an on-site training center at a Summer Games, Hirshland said this one will “be an even more important hub for our teams than it has been in past years.”
The Team USA travel party numbered more than 2,000 at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. Because of government travel restrictions and limitations imposed by Olympic organizers, that number will be closer to 1,500 in Tokyo. U.S. Olympic officials say staff dedicated to performance and athlete services will still be in full force.
“We have done everything we can to balance the need for providing all the tools and resources that athletes are expecting and accustomed to: medical services, all of those services, along with their coaches and those critical roles,” Hirshland said, “while at the same time being very respectful of the request from the Japanese government and [organizing committee] for essential personnel only to be traveling to Tokyo.”
USA Swimming officials had planned to host a pre-Olympics camp in Singapore, just one time zone behind Japan and a short flight away. They held a similar camp there before the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and felt it was a successful test run for Tokyo. But after the Tokyo postponement, they were unable to sort out the scheduling and get enough pool access to accommodate all 53 American swimmers.
Hawaii was Plan B, and the U.S. squad arrived there June 27, the first time the full national team had trained together since 2019.
“We are getting done what we need to get done from a training perspective,” Meehan said. “We’re getting done what we need to get done from a team-building and team-bonding perspective. I think you can just feel that energy continuing to grow.”
The team will board a plane Monday and head to Tokyo. As the swimmers acclimate, they’ll continue training at the Team USA facility in Setagaya before moving onto the Olympic Village a week later.
“We feel really good about that plan,” Meehan said. “That’s gonna get everybody together on the same page, in the same facility the rest of the way once we depart Hawaii. That has prepared us and will continue to prepare us to be successful at the Games.”