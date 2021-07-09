With the entirety of the Games set to take place while Tokyo is under a government-mandated state of emergency, U.S. Olympic officials, accustomed to traveling to global competitions, are facing questions and challenges they’ve never had to consider. They’ve had to cut back on the support staff that they’re allowed to bring. They’ve had to stay on top of evolving requirements imposed by the Japanese government to enter the country, which is still closed to most foreign visitors. In an effort to minimize athletes’ time in the country and limit face-to-face interactions, they are allowed to check into the Olympic Village just five days before their scheduled events. Many national governing bodies have spent months hunting for training space around Japan, often without success.