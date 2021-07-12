I’m Dan, a sports editor here at The Washington Post who went to two Olympics (Turin in 2006 and Beijing in 2008), consumed the rest of the Games in my life span on television, and once spent an Olympic night in some northern Italian hamlet watching a Dire Straits cover band with the New Zealand curling team. I can’t wait to obsess over every single thing that will happen in Tokyo this summer right along with you, through our Olympics newsletter.
You might have lots of questions, starting with the time difference (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time — it's okay, I'll tell you this again) and moving on to the new sports (yes, skateboarding and surfing and karate and sport climbing are all Olympic sports now).
Here’s what you can look forward to in each newsletter:
- A daily schedule, so you know what’s coming and where to watch it, on TV or streaming.
- Highlights of the most important, inspirational and unexpected results of the past 24 hours, along with a daily medal count.
- Top reads and other insights from the 16 (!) staffers The Post is sending to Japan.
- A chance to interact with both me and those 16 staffers, through questions, comments and other features.
- A community to be a part of through 18 unforgettable days.
As if the year-long delay and unsettled pandemic rules aren’t enough drama, we can also look forward to Katie Ledecky and the American swimmers seeing their supremacy challenged by a rising tide of Australian stars, a brash new generation of American track athletes setting its sights on the record books, the greatest gymnast of all time (Simone Biles) prepared to do things the world has never seen, and, uh, sport climbers doing sport climbing!
The newsletter will come straight to your inbox every afternoon of the Games, starting July 22, the day before the Opening Ceremonies, through Aug. 8.
Sign up and join us as we follow the feats of athletes we already admire (Allyson Felix, Caeleb Dressel, the U.S. women’s soccer team), athletes we’re just getting to know (you’re going to love these track kids such as Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin), and athletes we would never meet without the Olympics (Sky Brown — trust me).
