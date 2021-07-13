Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Federer, who won doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games and silver in singles at the 2012 London Olympics, suffered a straight-sets loss to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last week. After the one hour, 49 minute loss, the 20-time Grand Slam winner ruled out injury as the reason, though his right knee was twice surgically repaired in 2020.
Federer turns 40 on Aug. 8, one week after the Olympic men’s final. He joins fellow legends Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams in declining to play in Tokyo. Novak Djokovic, who joined Federer and Nadal in winning his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday, said he was “50-50” about the Olympics after defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final.
Djokovic, who also won the Australian and French opens this year, previously had said he hoped to win the “Golden Slam”: all four major tournaments plus the Olympic gold medal in one year, a feat accomplished only by Steffi Graf in 1988. But he could skip the Tokyo Games to focus on training for the U.S. Open and the possible calendar Grand Slam, which has been accomplished by only one men’s player — Rod Laver in 1969 — in the open era.
“My plan was always to go to [the] Olympic Games,” Djokovic said. “But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days,” namely the Olympic organizers’ decision to ban fans and restrictions on athletes’ movement and companions.
Federer hasn’t won a Grand Slam title since the 2018 Australian Open and has lost in the quarterfinals or earlier in five of his past eight major tournament appearances. He also skipped the 2016 Olympics because of a knee injury suffered at Wimbledon.