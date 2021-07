Djokovic, who also won the Australian and French opens this year, previously had said he hoped to win the “Golden Slam”: all four major tournaments plus the Olympic gold medal in one year, a feat accomplished only by Steffi Graf in 1988. But he could skip the Tokyo Games to focus on training for the U.S. Open and the possible calendar Grand Slam, which has been accomplished by only one men’s player — Rod Laver in 1969 — in the open era.