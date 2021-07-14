USA Basketball is awaiting further test results before determining its next steps, according to people with knowledge of the situation. It could still replace Beal before the group heads to the Olympics — USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo noted when the program set its roster that there would be room to make adjustments if necessary.
The team, a favorite to defend the gold medal it won in Rio in 2016, is scheduled to fly to Tokyo on Monday ahead of its first game against France on July 25.
Players and their family members in Las Vegas have been tested daily during training camp and have adhered to guidelines set by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for participants in the Games, including mask-wearing and social distancing. The International Olympic Committee is encouraging — but not mandating — athletes to get vaccinated before competing.
Beal, who would be a first-time Olympian this year after spending more than a decade in USA Basketball’s system, has played a starring role in all three of Team USA’s exhibition games thus far. He’s averaging 10.3 points on 10 for 21 shooting and had 17 points in Tuesday’s win over Argentina.
USA Basketball has two more exhibitions on its schedule — Friday’s rematch against Australia, whom the Americans lost to earlier this week, and then Sunday against Spain.
Should Beal be unable to compete in either game, Team USA would be down to eight players. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as well as the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker are playing in the NBA Finals and missing training camp.