Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Politics and sports have long been intertwined. The Soviet Union and its allies boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles in response to the United States and its allies snubbing the 1980 Games in Moscow over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
More recently, U.S. track and field Olympian Gwen Berry has protested during the national anthem at events to bring awareness of racial inequalities for Black citizens. This year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee changed its rules to allow protest at domestic events.
But in Russia, athletes rarely criticize the Kremlin or President Vladimir Putin. Those who weigh in on issues outside of sports are often sharply criticized. Above all, the importance of representing Russia well on the world stage is ingrained from an early age.
If asked about Black Lives Matter at the Olympics, the Russians have been recommended to respond that views on the movement is an individual’s personal business, but “the Olympics should not become a platform for any actions and gestures,” according to the Vedomosti report.
The guidelines also included a prepared response to a possible question about sexual harassment: “I’ve never encountered this in my career, but I know that this problem exists in many countries,” the athletes are instructed to say.
“Information spreads very quickly and any careless answer, which athletes can be skillfully ‘tricked’ into by specially trained people will then have an extremely negative impact,” the guidelines reportedly read.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the guidelines Wednesday, adding that “it will be up to each individual athlete whether to use it or not.”
“Athletes are not politicians,” he told reporters.
Russians’ participation in the Tokyo Games is its own hot-button topic.
In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency barred Russia from major international sporting events, including the Olympics, for four years after finding evidence institutionalized doping and manipulation of lab data. In December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to two years.
Russian athletes deemed clean can still compete, but not under their country’s name, flag or anthem. Similar restrictions were imposed during the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, where 168 Russian athletes competed as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”
If asked about the doping scandal, the Russian Olympic Committee’s guidelines tell its athletes to deflect and say that those who levied the sanctions against Russia should have to answer, according to Vedomosti. They’re encouraged to add that they still feel they’re representing Russia and wish they could hear the Russian national anthem.
For Russian athletes who medal and stand atop a podium, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” will play in lieu of the national anthem.
The Russian Olympic Committee’s memo is reminiscent of Soviet times, when KGB agents often accompanied athletes participating in competitions abroad and kept them on a tight leash. Konstantin Gyanov, a former KGB officer tasked with watching the athletes, said in an interview with PBS that before traveling to a major international sports competition, Soviet sportsmen were typically gathered for a lecture from the government’s sports leadership.
A tradition was to then visit Lenin’s mausoleum on Red Square as a group.
He said the athletes were instructed on what to say and “how to behave.”
“They were considered as representatives of a great power,” Gyanov told PBS. “Competition was going on not only somewhere in the field of technology, space, arms, but there was a competition between America and the United States in the field of sport as well.”