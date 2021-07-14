While it’s not yet time to hit the panic button — Team USA, which beat Argentina on Tuesday, has already secured its spot in the Tokyo Olympics, where it will play in Group A with the Czech Republic, France and Iran — the 2021 unit is the first men’s Team USA team to lose back-to-back exhibition games since professionals began playing in 1992. And it begs the question: How exactly does this team stack up to rosters from the past?
Let’s start with the obvious. This year’s men’s basketball team is nowhere near as good as the inaugural dream team roster that featured 11 future Hall of Famers and Christian Laetner. But the 2021 team is also not as good as the teams that followed them, either.
For example, take the top player on each United States men’s basketball team, defined here as the player with the highest box score plus-minus heading into the summer games. This metric uses a player’s box score information, position and the team’s overall performance to estimate the player’s contribution in points above league average per 100 possessions played. League average is defined as 0.0, meaning 0 points above average or below average. The higher the number, the greater the impact that player had in the league. In some instances, like with Magic Johnson and the players with no NBA experience, no data was available for the season preceding the Olympics. For those players the season immediately following the Olympics was used. It’s not perfect, but you’ll see it will pass the sniff test.
Michael Jordan led the 1992 team with a 9.7 BPM heading into the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. That would remain the top figure on an Olympic team until LeBron James agreed to suit up for the U.S. in 2008. His BPM entering that Olympics (10.8) and the next Olympics four years later (10.9) remain the highest for any player representing the U.S. This year Kevin Durant is numerically the best player on the squad, having earned a 6.8 BPM over 35 games in 2020-21. Only Gary Payton would lead an Olympic roster with a lower BPM (6.5 in 2000) over the past eight summer games.
The worst player on this roster, statistically, is Devin Booker, who earned a box score plus minus of minus-0.1 during the regular season. That may sound low but it’s relatively average compared to the lowest-rated player on each of the seven prior men’s Olympic basketball teams. Laettner, Harrison Barnes, Emeka Okafor and Vin Baker all entered the international tournament with a lower BPM than Booker.
The roster as a whole is projected to be 15.1 net points per 100 possessions better than an average NBA squad, which would place it seventh out of the eight rosters since the original Dream Team took the court in 1992. Only the 2004 team is lower. That team lost its opening game to Puerto Rico by 19 points, ending Team USA’s 24-game Olympic winning streak since 1992, and ultimately settled for the bronze medal.
The talent level of competing teams isn’t know, however, there will be NBA talent on other rosters. Luka Doncic (6.7 BPM, 11th highest of 2020-21) will suit up for Slovenia. Rudy Gobert (4.5 BPM, 22nd) and Nicolas Batum (1.4 BPM, 86th) will lead three other NBA players on team France. And Joe Ingles (3.4 BPM, 37th) plus five other NBA players will try and help Australia each the podium. The oddsmakers are shy about Team USA’s chances for gold, too, dropping the money line from -750 to -370 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Team USA’s odds opened at -1000 in 2016 only to improve to -2000 shortly after.
Not only is the talent level an issue for this year’s team, the roster construction is cause for concern, too, as it is full of scorers rather than playmakers.
Durant is widely considered one of the best pure scorers of his generation, having averaged 27.0 points per game for his career with four scoring titles to his credit. Bradley Beal was the second leading scorer of 2020-21 after Steph Curry, who declined an invitation to this year’s Olympic Games, and Damian Lillard was third. Beal averaged 38 passes per game for Washington with an assist-to-pass ratio of 11.7, 59th in the league. Lillard passed the ball more frequently (52 times per game) but when not directing the pick-and-roll he saw most of his possessions ending in an isolation, or man-on-man, play. In fact, among the 271 NBA players participating in at least 40 games this season, just five saw a higher percentage of possessions in isolation than Lillard. Jayson Tatum is seventh on that aforementioned list, just behind Lillard in terms of his percentage of possessions ending in an isolation play. Booker, who will join the Olympic team when the 2021 NBA Finals conclude, is also known more as a score-first player rather than a facilitator (29 passes per game).
Size could also be a problem. Bam Adebayo is among the better centers in the NBA (4.7 BPM in 2020-21, fifth-best at the position) but he is no looming figure at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra recognized that as well and used Adebayo as the Heat’s power forward during the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo’s backups on Team USA, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Jerami Grant and possibly Durant, are also not traditional centers, illustrating the weakness at the position.
Not even one of the best basketball minds in the game, Gregg Popovich, can be a port in this storm. Since Popovich replaced Mike Krzyzewski as head coach, USA men’s basketball has a 9-5 record if you include exhibition games.
Could it be that Team USA’s foibles out of the gate are due to a lack of chemistry rather than a lack of talent? Sure, but this year’s squad has a talent level more in line with the team that won bronze in 2004 rather than those that won gold in the past.