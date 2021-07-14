Durant is widely considered one of the best pure scorers of his generation, having averaged 27.0 points per game for his career with four scoring titles to his credit. Bradley Beal was the second leading scorer of 2020-21 after Steph Curry, who declined an invitation to this year’s Olympic Games, and Damian Lillard was third. Beal averaged 38 passes per game for Washington with an assist-to-pass ratio of 11.7, 59th in the league. Lillard passed the ball more frequently (52 times per game) but when not directing the pick-and-roll he saw most of his possessions ending in an isolation, or man-on-man, play. In fact, among the 271 NBA players participating in at least 40 games this season, just five saw a higher percentage of possessions in isolation than Lillard. Jayson Tatum is seventh on that aforementioned list, just behind Lillard in terms of his percentage of possessions ending in an isolation play. Booker, who will join the Olympic team when the 2021 NBA Finals conclude, is also known more as a score-first player rather than a facilitator (29 passes per game).