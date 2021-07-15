Beal entered protocols Wednesday but USA Basketball was waiting on further test results before determining its next steps, a person with knowledge of the situation said in a phone conversation Wednesday night.
Players at Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas have been tested daily and following health and safety protocols set by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for participants in the Games, which included mask-wearing and social distancing. The International Olympic Committee is not requiring Olympians to be vaccinated to compete in Tokyo, but they must return two negative coronavirus tests, one within 96 hours of departure and another within 72 hours of departure.
The U.S. men’s team is scheduled to leave for Japan on Monday ahead of their opening game against France on July 25.
The Tokyo Games were set to be Beal’s first Olympics after participating in USA Basketball’s system for more than a decade. He averaged 10.3 points per game the Americans’ three exhibition games thus far.