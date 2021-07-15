Every day around 7 p.m. Eastern time, starting Wednesday, July 21, we’ll send you a short summary of what’s happening in Tokyo and a brief overview of what’s to come next. Think of it as a way to keep tabs on the Olympics while juggling all of your exciting summer plans.
Readers in the United States can text “join” to 63706 to learn more and reply “start” to sign up.
SMS messages are automated and subject to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Who’s sending these messages?
A journalist in the newsroom writes every digest and reads every reply. The text messages will include a few links to The Post’s reporting. We will send each update around 7 p.m. Eastern time.
The Post is using a tool called Airship to send the digest. That means you’ll see links to Airship URLs, but each one goes to a Post article.
Can I ask a question?
Yes, you can. Just start your message with “question” when you do. We read every question that comes in, but we may not be able to respond to all of them. Regardless, we will use your questions to inform our Olympics coverage.
How many text messages will I get?
You’ll receive one message a day until the end of the Summer Olympics. We will send other one-off messages to answer questions or say goodbye once the Games are over. By signing up, you’re agreeing to receive this text message service only for The Post’s coverage of the Olympics.
What if I want to stop receiving messages?
You can text “stop” at any time to unsubscribe.