Ross, 39, will be appearing in her third Olympics — she is just one of four players in the sport to have ever won multiple medals at the Games, while the 31-year-old Klineman will make her Olympic debut after beginning her career as an indoor player. She transitioned to the beach game in 2017 and won a silver medal with Ross at the 2019 Beach Volleyball World Championships. They are coached by Jen Kessy, who won a silver medal with Ross at the 2012 Olympics in London.