“Anyone who knows me knows one of my biggest dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals. Every athlete competing in the Olympic games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I’m a long way from where I want and need to be,” she wrote in a Twitter post.
“It breaks my heart to announce I’m withdrawing from the Olympics, but I think it’s best for the Opals and myself. I wish them nothing but the best of luck in Tokyo and I hope they go forth and win a gold medal.”
Cambage said she has been experiencing panic attacks, and neither sleeping nor eating for the past month, adding that, “Relying on daily medication to control my anxiety is not the place I want to be right now.”
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 23.
Once there, athletes will be limited to the Olympic Village and the surrounding competition and training venues. Olympic organizers, who had already banned foreign fans from attendance, barred local spectators last week following the declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo, where new coronavirus cases recently surged to a six-month high.
Australia’s women’s basketball team will begin group stage play against Belgium on July 27. The group stage continues through August before the competition concludes with its Aug. 8 final.
Amid those conditions — potential weeks of seclusion — Cambage said she needed to take care of herself mentally and physically.
“It’s no secret that in the past I’ve struggled with my mental health and recently I’ve been really worried about heading into a ‘bubble’ Olympics,” she said. “No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It’s honestly terrifying for me.”
Cambage, 29, helped Australia win a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. She led the Aussies in scoring and rebounding (23.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game) four years later, when they reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The four-time all star has since established herself as one of the WNBA’s most dominant players. She has averaged 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.
Cambage’s announcement comes on the heels of three alleged incidents in Las Vegas, where she and the Australian team had been playing warm-up games this past week. She was reportedly involved in a physical altercation during one of those games, as well as a “charged verbal exchange,” according to ESPN. The network also reported that Cambage broke team protocols by going out in Las Vegas, and is “believed to have been involved in a third incident.”
“Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic Team over two Olympic Games campaigns. We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health,” Australian Olympic Committee Vice President Ian Chesterman said in a statement.
“Our focus now moves to working with the Opals so they can achieve the goals they have set for themselves in Tokyo. We know they are totally committed to achieving success in Tokyo and they will still bring a incredibly strong team to this campaign.”
Cambage is not the only Australian athlete to withdraw from the Olympics this month. Tennis players Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur have pulled out in the past week. Kyrgios announced his withdrawal in a social media post last week, citing the absence of spectators. De Minaur withdrew Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.